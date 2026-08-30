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Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Trey Fix-Wolansky

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A preview of Canucks forward Trey Fix-Wolansky's 2026-27 season.

Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks forward Trey Fix-Wolansky.

Fix-Wolansky's 2025-26 Season

Fix-Wolansky spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. He scored 31 goals while recording 55 points in 72 games. Fix-Wolansky also picked up 121 penalty minutes, which ranked 17th in the AHL. 

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Overall, Fix-Wolansky brings toughness and experience to the Abbotsford Canucks. The 27-year-old has played 361 AHL games and recorded 314 points. In addition to his time in the AHL, Fix-Wolansky has also played 26 NHL games, with the most recent coming during the 2023-24 season. 

This year will be Fix-Wolansky's return to Canada. Before starting his pro career, he played three seasons in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings. Fix-Wolansky's final WHL campaign was in 2018-19, when he recorded 102 points as the Oil Kings' captain.  

Fix-Wolansky's 2026-27 Predictions&nbsp;

This off-season, Fix-Wolansky signed a two-way contract with Vancouver. While the winger has a chance to make the NHL roster, he is projected to spend the majority of the season in the AHL. Fix-Wolansky should help the younger players adjust to life in the AHL while also playing a key role in the top six. 

Last year was a good reminder of how important depth is in the AHL. Because of all the injuries, Abbotsford often played with a very inexperienced lineup that featured a significant number of ECHL players. Adding a player like Fix-Wolansky adds an extra level of depth to the organization in case injuries hit again. 

Bold Prediction: Fix-Wolansky finishes the season at a point-per-game in the AHL. 

Mar 12, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Trey Fix-Wolansky (64) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY SportsMar 12, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Trey Fix-Wolansky (64) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:&nbsp;

Akil Thomas

Ty Mueller

Aatu Räty

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Arshdeep Bains

Ilya Safonov

Braeden Cootes

Linus Karlsson

Nikita Tolopilo

Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Filip Chytil

Thatcher Demko

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Elias Pettersson (D)

Marco Rossi

Max Sasson

Jamie Oleksiak

Drew O'Connor

Luke Schenn

Paul Cotter

Brendan Gallagher

Liam Öhgren

Tom Willander

Jake DeBrusk

Zeev Buium

Brock Boeser

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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