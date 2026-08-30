Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Trey Fix-Wolansky

A preview of Canucks forward Trey Fix-Wolansky's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks forward Trey Fix-Wolansky.
Fix-Wolansky's 2025-26 Season
Fix-Wolansky spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. He scored 31 goals while recording 55 points in 72 games. Fix-Wolansky also picked up 121 penalty minutes, which ranked 17th in the AHL.
Overall, Fix-Wolansky brings toughness and experience to the Abbotsford Canucks. The 27-year-old has played 361 AHL games and recorded 314 points. In addition to his time in the AHL, Fix-Wolansky has also played 26 NHL games, with the most recent coming during the 2023-24 season.
This year will be Fix-Wolansky's return to Canada. Before starting his pro career, he played three seasons in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings. Fix-Wolansky's final WHL campaign was in 2018-19, when he recorded 102 points as the Oil Kings' captain.
Fix-Wolansky's 2026-27 Predictions
This off-season, Fix-Wolansky signed a two-way contract with Vancouver. While the winger has a chance to make the NHL roster, he is projected to spend the majority of the season in the AHL. Fix-Wolansky should help the younger players adjust to life in the AHL while also playing a key role in the top six.
Last year was a good reminder of how important depth is in the AHL. Because of all the injuries, Abbotsford often played with a very inexperienced lineup that featured a significant number of ECHL players. Adding a player like Fix-Wolansky adds an extra level of depth to the organization in case injuries hit again.
Bold Prediction: Fix-Wolansky finishes the season at a point-per-game in the AHL.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
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