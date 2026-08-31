2026-27 Vancouver Canucks Divisional Opponents Previews: Anaheim Ducks

A look at the 2026-27 Anaheim Ducks.
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2026-27 season. In honour of the upcoming campaign, The Hockey News' Canucks team will be previewing Vancouver's Pacific Division opponents. Today's team is the Anaheim Ducks, who will be looking for their second-straight playoff appearance.
Anaheim Ducks 2025-26 Season:
Record: 43-33-6
Division Ranking: 3rd
Playoffs: Second-Round Exit
Goals For: 265
Goals Against: 288
Power Play: 18.6%
Penalty Kill: 76.4%
2026 Off-Season Storylines:
The Ducks had a very busy off-season. Anaheim had arguably the story of the summer as they decided to match the five-year, $90 million offer sheet for star center Leo Carlsson. The new deal puts Carlsson at the top of the AAV list for the upcoming year, as he will cost $18 million against the cap.
As for an ongoing story, the Ducks have yet to sign restricted free agent Cutter Gauthier. One big issue is that Anaheim has only around $9 million in cap space to sign the 22-year-old winger. Based on recent contracts and Gauthier's strong 2025-26 season, the Ducks may have to find a way to clear cap space to get him signed before the start of the campaign.
Biggest Storyline For The 2026-27 Season:
When it comes to Anaheim, one of the biggest questions is whether they can take another step forward this year. They have a good mix of youth and experience, but questions remain about the team's depth on the blue line. There are also some concerns about their depth at center, especially after the Mason McTavish trade.
Player To Watch:
One player to keep an eye on this year is center Roger McQueen. Drafted 10th overall in 2025, the 19-year-old has a good chance of playing the entire season in the NHL. Listed at 6'5′", 197 lbs, McQueen is a pain to play against and has the potential to be a thorn in Vancouver's side for the foreseeable future.
Key Additions:
- Goaltender Laurent Brossoit
- Winger Marcus Nordmark
- Center Sean Farrell
- Winger Cruz Lucius
Key Subtractions:
- Center Mason McTavish
- Defenceman John Carlson
- Defenceman Radko Gudas
- Defenceman Olen Zellweger
Schedule Against The Canucks
- October 27 @ Anaheim
- November 3 vs Anaheim
- December 16 @ Anaheim
- March 27 vs Anaheim
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