2 Former Canucks Leading The Way Early In The 2026-27 Champions Hockey League

The 2026-27 Champions Hockey League has officially kicked off.
One of the world's most competitive hockey tournaments has kicked off its 2026-27 campaign. The Champions Hockey League is an annual tournament that brings 24 of the best teams from across Europe as they compete for the "European Trophy". Last year's winner was Frölunda HC of the SHL, which featured former Vancouver Canucks defensive prospect Henrik Tömmernes.
While the tournament has only just started, two former Canucks already feature at the top of the points list. Both play for Genève-Servette HC in the NL and have each found the back of the net at least twice. Here is a look at the two players.
Sitting tied for second in the tournament after two games is forward Jimmy Vesey. The 33-year-old has five points, including a three-point effort against DEL side Eisbären Berlin. Vesey played 20 games for Vancouver during the 2020-21 season, where he recorded three assists.
The other player is forward Markus Granlund, who is just behind Vesey with four points. The 33-year-old also recorded a three-point game against Eisbären Berlin in the tournament opener. Granlund played 215 games with the Canucks during his NHL career, recording 41 goals and 69 points.
This year's Champions Hockey League also features three other players who have played for Vancouver. They are Brogan Rafferty (Växjö Lakers HC), Marc Michaelis (Adler Mannheim) and Mark Friedman (Rögle BK). The 2026-27 Champions Hockey League regular season runs until October 14, while the Final is scheduled for February 23.
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