3 New Defensemen Listed On Canucks Media Site Ahead Of The 2026 Prospects Showcase

The 2026 Prospects Showcase is scheduled for September 12th and 13th.
Three new players have been added to the Vancouver Canucks' roster on the NHL's media site. The three new defensemen are most likely invitees who will join Vancouver's roster for the 2026 Prospects Showcase. Here is a look at the three players.
Arseni Anisimov- Prince George Cougars
Arseni Anisimov is an 18-year-old Russian defender who played last season with the Prince George Cougars. Listed at 5'11", 176 lbs, the left-shot defenceman recorded 41 points in 68 games during his second WHL campaign. Anisimov was initially drafted 59th overall by the Cougars in the 2024 CHL Import Draft and has since played 126 WHL regular-season games.
Carson Cameron- Peterborough Petes
Shifting over to the OHL, Carson Cameron is also now featured on the Canucks' roster. The 19-year-old right-shot defender plays for the Peterborough Petes and served as team captain last year. Listed at 6'2", 194 lbs, Cameron recorded 22 points in 61 games and was a teammate of Adam Novotný, whom Vancouver selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Alonso Gosselin- Cape Breton Eagles
The final player is Alonso Gosselin, who was traded to the Cape Breton Eagles during the off-season. The 19-year-old left-shot defenceman had a successful campaign in 2025-26, which included a trip to the Memorial Cup with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Listed at 6'1", 195 lbs, Gosselin has 44 points in 124 QMJHL regular-season games.
The Canucks will take on the Seattle Kraken in the 2026 Prospects Showcase. Both games will take place in Abbotsford at the Rogers Forum. Games are scheduled for September 12 at 4:00 pm and September 13 at 1:00 pm.
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