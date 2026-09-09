'I'm More Confident Than Ever': Canucks Goaltender Kevin Lankinen Primed For A Bounce-Back Season

"I love the dudes that they brought in. I'm familiar with Schenner (Luke Schenn). Played with him a couple of years in Nashville. I know exactly what he's going to bring into the lineup and off the ice as well. Jamie (Oleksiak) seems like a great dude, and playing against him in Seattle, you know what he brings. He's mean, strong and a big physical presence. As a goalie, that's what you love to see in front of you. Obviously, Paul (Cotter) too. He's showing some great skill. He's got some special talent. Hopefully, he can showcase that this year and all the other guys as well. So I'm really excited. And most importantly, just like seeing the guys that we have. Seeing them taking steps. Seeing Tom (Willander), seeing Zeev (Buium) and Liam (Öhgren) and all these guys coming back and being in great shape and flying out there. It just brings you a lot of confidence going into the season... Just great people. All in all, great human beings. Bringing in some good, positive energy. I like what we have cooking in the locker room. We're having a good time, and everybody's pulling the same rope. So I'm really looking forward to the season."