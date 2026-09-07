2026–27 Vancouver Canucks Divisional Opponent Previews: San Jose Sharks

A look at the 2026-27 San Jose Sharks.
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2026–27 season. In honour of the upcoming campaign, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will be previewing Vancouver’s Pacific Division opponents. Today’s team is the San Jose Sharks
Seattle Kraken 2025–26 Season:
Record: 39-35=8
Division Ranking: 5th
Playoffs: No
Goals For: 249
Goals Against: 290
Power Play: 21.2%
Penalty Kill: 76.4%
2026 Off-Season Storylines:
The Sharks made headlines during the off-season as they signed Macklin Celebrini to the largest cap hit in NHL history. The 20-year-old signed a five-year extension, which will carry a cap hit of $18.8 million. While Celebrini has since been passed by Cale Makar when it comes to the largest cap hit, he, as of right now, still ranks first among forwards for the 2027-28 season.
San Jose also hit three home runs in the first round of the 2026 draft. The Sharks selected Ivar Stenberg second overall, Keaton Verhoeff ninth overall and Ryan Lin 21st overall. Ultimately, San Jose has one of the most impressive prospect pools in the NHL, which is bad news for Vancouver.
Biggest Storyline For The 2026–27 Season:
One of the biggest stories for the Sharks heading into the 2026-27 campaign is their blue line. Unlike their forward group, San Jose has chosen experience over youth on defence, with only one projected full-time member younger than 25. Based on who they currently have on the blue line, the Sharks could be near the bottom of the league in points generated by defencemen next year.
Player To Watch:
Michael Misa has the potential to be a breakout star this season. The 20-year-old recorded 21 points in 45 games last year, but is expected to receive a larger role in 2026-27. Drafted second overall in 2025, Misa could eclipse the 50-point mark during the upcoming campaign.
Key Additions:
- Defenceman Darnell Nurse
- Defenceman Jacob Trouba
- Forward Mason Marchment
- Defenceman Michael Kesselring
- Goaltender Eric Comrie
Key Subtractions:
- Forward Colin White
- Defenceman Mario Ferraro
- Defenceman Shakir Mukhamadullin
- Defenceman Vincent Desharnais
- Goaltender Laurent Brossoit
Schedule Against The Canucks
- October 29 @ San Jose
- December 14 @ San Jose
- December 19 vs. San Jose
- April 3 vs. San Jose
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