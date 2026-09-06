2026–27 Vancouver Canucks Divisional Opponent Previews: Seattle Kraken

A look at the 2026-27 Seattle Kraken.
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2026–27 season. In honour of the upcoming campaign, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will be previewing Vancouver’s Pacific Division opponents. Today’s team is the Seattle Kraken.
Seattle Kraken 2025–26 Season:
Record: 34–37–11
Division Ranking: 6th
Playoffs: No
Goals For: 224
Goals Against: 257
Power Play: 19.5%
Penalty Kill: 72.2%
2026 Off-Season Storylines:
The biggest addition that the Kraken made to their roster during the 2026 off-season was acquiring forward Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a first and conditional second-round pick. Where Seattle did more of their building during the 2026 off-season was at the draft, where they selected offensively-dynamic defenceman Chase Reid in the first round and grabbed forward Casey Mutryn in the second.
A report by Elliotte Friedman also noted that the Kraken had attempted to make a move for Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, though the forward ultimately used his no-move clause to reject the deal. Had the deal gone through, Seattle’s season projections would look starkly different than how they do now.
Former Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin also joined the Kraken management team as an Assistant GM after he was fired by Vancouver at the end of the 2025–26 season.
Biggest Storyline For The 2026–27 Season:
The lack of substantial change to the Kraken’s roster indicates that GM Jason Boterill believes that Seattle can accomplish things with their current lineup. Whether they end up finally making a solid playoff push or not will fall on the play of their young stars such as Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko — though this will also depend on the status of the teams around them such as the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings.
Player To Watch:
Shane Wright put Seattle back in headlines after reports broke of the forward looking to move on from the Kraken. Where things took a more notable turn in this saga were when Vancouver was rumoured to be one of the destinations Wright would be open to joining. While no move ended up following these reports, because of the intrigue surrounding him, Wright will still be a player to watch on the Kraken.
Key Additions:
- Forward Mackie Samoskevich
- Forward Casey Mutryn
- Defenceman Chase Reid
Key Subtractions:
- Forward Eeli Tolvanen
- Forward Jaden Schwartz
- Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak
Schedule Against The Canucks
- November 19 @ Seattle
- December 30 vs. Seattle
- January 3 @ Seattle
- January 14 vs. Seattle
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