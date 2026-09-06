'We're Going To Hold Each Other Accountable To Show Up Every Night & Compete Hard': Drew O'Connor Is Ready To Be A Difference Maker For The Canucks

"I think, systems-wise and all that stuff, we'll get into with the coaches. I think from a player perspective, we're going to hold each other accountable to show up every night and compete hard. There's going to be no excuse for that. We're going to defend hard. We're going to work hard. We're going to skate, and we're gonna do the things well that there's no excuse not to. So any of those little things that we can control, that's gonna be our mindset as players. We'll hear more from the coaches about how we're gonna play."