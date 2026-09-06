'We're Going To Hold Each Other Accountable To Show Up Every Night & Compete Hard': Drew O'Connor Is Ready To Be A Difference Maker For The Canucks

Vancouver Canucks forward Drew O'Connor set a new career high in goals last season.
Drew O'Connor is set to play a key role for the Vancouver Canucks this season. The 28-year-old set a new career high last season with 17 goals while also playing over 85 minutes on the penalty kill. A versatile forward who can play up and down the lineup, O'Connor will be looking to have a strong campaign as he is an unrestricted free agent this coming July.
As mentioned, O'Connor surpassed his old career high in goals last season. He also recorded 29 points, which is the second-highest total of his career. In his first media session of the year, O'Connor spoke about how he can build on his productive 2025-26 campaign.
"I think there's another level, hopefully, to get to offensively, said O'Connor. I think there's always more I can do, and continue to work with that over my career and over the summer, especially, to try to kind of reach new heights in that regard. So, I think the main things I do well are being a reliable player and then building my offence on top of that, so I'm just going to try to keep going on that."
This off-season, the Canucks made significant changes throughout the organization. This included firing Adam Foote and naming Manny Malhotra as the newest head coach. As O'Connor explained, there is plenty of buzz among his teammates surrounding the new coaching staff.
"I think there's a lot of excitement about the new staff. I think they're going to bring a great mindset and approach to our team. We've seen the guys around here a little bit, but yeah, looking forward as we get going to speak with them a little bit more about their vision for the team and how we're going to play. Looking forward to working with the coaches as well."
With Vancouver projected to finish near the bottom of the standings, one thing fans will be watching is the players' effort level. Last season, the team looked disinterested too many nights, which led to lacklustre performances. According to O'Connor, last year's issues will be a thing of the past, as there is already a positive vibe within the group.
"I think, systems-wise and all that stuff, we'll get into with the coaches. I think from a player perspective, we're going to hold each other accountable to show up every night and compete hard. There's going to be no excuse for that. We're going to defend hard. We're going to work hard. We're going to skate, and we're gonna do the things well that there's no excuse not to. So any of those little things that we can control, that's gonna be our mindset as players. We'll hear more from the coaches about how we're gonna play."
Another thing that will hopefully be different is the lack of drama within the locker room. From the Miller/Pettersson rift to Quinn Hughes' departure, the Canucks have produced plenty of national headlines over the past few years. As O'Connor explained, he and his teammates are focused on moving rather than reliving what was one of the most dysfunctional periods in franchise history.
"To be honest, I feel like it's not even something any of us are thinking about at all. We have a lot of really good players that are excited for the season. I don't think it does us any good talking about the past. It doesn't feel like anyone's really worried about it. I feel like we're looking forward to the season. Like I said, we're all really prepared. We all have good summers. It's nice to be here a little bit early and get to skate with all the guys and just get ready to go."
O'Connor also plans on serving as a mentor to younger players this season. The American forward has played over 300 games at the NHL level and also has some experience in the AHL. According to O'Connor, he is always open to talking with any player who may be going through a difficult time.
"I think I can help just with anything. I mean, honestly, I've been through some of the ups and downs that some of these guys have been through. I was up and down in the minors a lot my first three years. So anyone that I can help out, any of those guys that might feel like the light's not at the end of the tunnel, you know, it's there. I can help some of those guys that are going through those situations. I'll be there for them."
Players like O'Connor are good to have during a rebuild. He works hard every game and can help set a high standard among his teammates. Based on his performance in 2025-26, O'Connor has the potential to set some new career highs this year.
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