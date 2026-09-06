6 Notable Dates For Canucks Fans In September 2026
Six dates in September that Canucks fans will want to circle on their calendars.
Just like that, the 2026 NHL off-season has begun to taper off. NHL players — including Canucks — have begun to return to their teams’ cities in anticipation of the regular season’s start at the end of September. With so much going on in the lead-up to the 2026–27 season, here are six notable dates for Canucks fans to watch for this month.
September 12: Canucks & Kraken Prospect Showcase Begins
The first event in September on the dockett for the Canucks is the 2026 Prospect Showcase. The two-game competition will pit Vancouver’s top prospects against those of the Seattle Kraken. As last year’s installment was hosted by the Kraken, this year, both games will be played at the Abbotsford Centre.
Game 1 will be held on September 12 at 4:00 pm PT and Game 2 will take place on September 13 at 1:00 pm PT.
September 14: Jake Milford Charity Golf Tournament
The Jake Milford Charity Golf Tournament is held ahead of the oncoming pre-season every year, with last season’s tournament raising “more than $600,000” for both the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Foundation and the Canucks for Kids Fund. The tournament typically acts as the team’s first formal media availability after the off-season.
September 15: Last Chance To Sign Eight-Year Extensions
While most of September’s events take place on the ice, there is one notable date in September that Vancouver fans need to watch for from a financial standpoint. With changes coming to the league due to the new CBA, September 15 will be the final day NHL clubs can sign their players to eight-year contract extensions. From September 16 and on, the maximum term that can be offered by the original signing club is seven years, with six years being the signing limit from a free-agency team.
Forwards Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Liam Öhgren, and Aatu Räty (arbitration rights), as well as defenceman Elias Pettersson, are all currently set to become RFAs at the end of 2026–27.
September 17: Day 1 Of Training Camp In Penticton
Only a few days after the Jake Milford Golf Tournament, Vancouver will begin their 2026 training camp in Penticton. Camp will run from September 17 to 20, with the three-day camp also featuring fan activities such as a Q & A with members of the team’s leadership group. Vancouver’s training camp will also feature their blue vs. white scrimmage, which takes place on Saturday, September 19.
September 19: The First Pre-Season Game
The 2026–27 pre-season begins before Vancouver wraps up their 2026 training camp. Their first game of the pre-season takes place on September 19 at 7:00 pm PT, with the training camp roster likely splitting up that day to send a squad out to Seattle. Vancouver will also take on the Calgary Flames in pre-season action on September 22, before returning to Rogers Arena to face the Edmonton Oilers on September 24 and the Kraken on September 26.
September 29: 2026–27 Season Opener
After a weekend of prospect showcasing, a three-day training camp, and a four-game pre-season, the Canucks will begin the 2026–27 regular-season on September 29 when they take on the Oilers in Edmonton at 7:00 pm PT. The matchup between Vancouver and Edmonton is one of five total occurring on the league’s opening night, with the Florida Panthers and defending champion Carolina Hurricanes, Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights also playing that night.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.