6 Notable Dates For Canucks Fans In September 2026

While most of September’s events take place on the ice, there is one notable date in September that Vancouver fans need to watch for from a financial standpoint. With changes coming to the league due to the new CBA, September 15 will be the final day NHL clubs can sign their players to eight-year contract extensions. From September 16 and on, the maximum term that can be offered by the original signing club is seven years, with six years being the signing limit from a free-agency team.