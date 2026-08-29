Makar’s $163.2M Extension Serves As A Reminder Of Why The Canucks Should Sign Zeev Buium Long-Term Sooner Rather Than Later

A better example to look at when it comes to high-term, cost-efficient extensions may be the contract signed by Montréal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson. Hutson signed an eight-year extension before his ELC even concluded, in October of 2025, with his AAV falling to $8.85M. He’ll enter the first year of this deal in 2026–27, at only 22 years old, with 66 and 78-point seasons already respectively under his belt. In comparison, Hutson is making less money per-year than players such as Dougie Hamilton, Darnell Nurse, and even fellow Canadiens defenceman Noah Dobson. All three of these players are a fair bit older than Hutson and have yet to make the same offensive impact that the 22-year-old already has.