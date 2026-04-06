3 Canucks Prospects Advance To The Second Round Of The 2026 CHL Playoffs
Three Vancouver Canucks prospects are still competing for the 2026 Memorial Cup.
Three Vancouver Canucks prospects have punched their ticket to the second round of the CHL Playoffs. Two of the prospects are battling for the Ed Chynoweth Cup in the WHL, while one has his sights on the J. Ross Robertson Cup in the OHL. Here is a look at the three prospects.
WHL
Braeden Cootes and the Prince Albert Raiders took care of business in the first round as they defeated the Red Deer Rebels in five games. Cootes had a strong series, scoring twice and recording six points. As of writing, Prince Albert does not know their opponent for the second round as the Edmonton Oil Kings and Saskatoon Blades are headed to Game 7.
As for Parker Alcos, he and the Kelowna Rockets swept the Kamloops Blazers in the first round. Alcos was productive in the first round as he finished with three assists. The Rockets will have a tough second-round matchup as they face the Everett Silvertips, who finished the regular season as the WHL's top team.
OHL
The only Canucks prospect in the OHL to advance to the second round was Gabriel Chiarot, who plays for the Kitchener Rangers. Kitchener swept the Saginaw Spirit in the first round, with Chiarot recording two goals over the four games. The Rangers will now face the Soo Greyhounds in the second round.
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