Abbotsford Canucks Reveal 2025–26 Team Award Winners

Abbotsford has dealt with an absurd amount of injuries this season, which has paved the way for young players like Sawyer Mynio to come in and play in bigger-minute roles. The defenceman, who is currently up to three goals and 17 assists through his first 54 AHL games, ended up being one of his team’s key players during their November injury scare. With more minutes likely to come, Mynio will be a big part of Abbotsford’s D-core in the following years.