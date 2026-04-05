Abbotsford Canucks Reveal 2025–26 Team Award Winners

The Abbotsford Canucks announced the four winners of their fan-voted team awards during their final home game of the season last night.
The Abbotsford Canucks have officially played in their final home game of the 2025–26 regular season, dropping their match against the Coachella Valley Firebirds by a score of 3–2 in overtime. As part of their fan appreciation weekend, Abbotsford announced the winners of four of their fan-voted team awards.
Rookie Of The Year: Sawyer Mynio
Last Year’s Winner: Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Abbotsford has dealt with an absurd amount of injuries this season, which has paved the way for young players like Sawyer Mynio to come in and play in bigger-minute roles. The defenceman, who is currently up to three goals and 17 assists through his first 54 AHL games, ended up being one of his team’s key players during their November injury scare. With more minutes likely to come, Mynio will be a big part of Abbotsford’s D-core in the following years.
Fan Favourite: Chase Wouters
Last Year’s Winner: Arshdeep Bains
Abbotsford’s fan-favourite for the 2025–26 season is none-other than captain Chase Wouters. The forward is one of only two players remaining from the AHL Canucks’ inaugural-season roster, the other being Danila Klimovich. He currently ranks fifth in scoring for Abbotsford with 10 goals and 15 assists in 66 games played, which ties his second-highest season total behind his 28-point season last year.
Unsung Hero: Ben Berard
Last Year’s Winner: Ty Mueller
From scoring a beautiful goal at the AHL All-Star Challenge to being named Abbotsford’s unsung hero, the 2025–26 season has been a big one for Ben Berard. This was the forward’s first full AHL season, though he’d previously spent 30 games with the Texas Stars in 2023–24. This year, however, he smashed all personal records, scoring career-highs in goals (16), assists (17), and points (33) in 59 games at the AHL level.
MVP: Ty Mueller
Last Year’s Winner: Linus Karlsson
It’s ironic that, for the game he was declared team-MVP during, Ty Mueller was actually playing at Rogers Arena with the Canucks. Abbotsford’s team-MVP has put up 16 goals and 19 assists in 59 games played. As one of only eight AHL Canucks who have played in more than 55 games with the team this season, Mueller has been able to carve out an offensive role on the team while honing his position as one of Abbotsford’s top-six centres.
“He’s a calm player, good skater,” Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote said of Mueller after the forward’s second NHL game of the season on Saturday. “I think he’s had a good year down there. It’s nice to see him up again.”
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