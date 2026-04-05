Canucks Jake DeBrusk Could Join Exclusive List Before The End Of The 2025-26 Season

Jake DeBrusk has 19 goals on the season.
Over the final six games of the 2025-26 season, a few Vancouver Canucks players have the chance to achieve personal milestones. For Jake DeBrusk, he is one shy of hitting the 20-goal mark for the second straight season. While hitting 20 goals is not unexpected for a player like DeBrusk, the way he has gotten to this point is anything but conventional.
Of DeBrusk's 19 goals, 16 have come on the power play. That means he has only scored three times at even strength this season. Since joining the Canucks, DeBrusk has been known for his ability to score on the man advantage, as he ranks fourth in the NHL with 30 since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Once DeBrusk scores his 20th of the season, he will join one of two exclusive lists. If the goal comes on the power play, he will be the fourth player to hit the 20-goal mark despite only scoring four even-strength goals. As for if the goal comes on the power play, he will be just the second player to hit the milestone with just three goals at even strength.
For reference, here are the three players who have scored 20 goals in a season while recording four or fewer even-strength goals:
Adrian Aucoin, 1998-99, Vancouver Canucks: 18 PPG, 3 ENG, 2 SHG
Camille Henry, 1953-54, New York Rangers: 20 PPG, 4 ENG
Dion Phaneuf, 2005-06, Calgary Flames: 16 PPG, 4 ENG
With goals in three straight and four of his last five, DeBrusk's 20th goal could come sooner rather than later. Vancouver's next opponent is the Vegas Golden Knights, who he notably has yet to score a power play goal against. With the way the Canucks power play is operating lately, DeBrusk should be able to join this exclusive list before the season comes to a close.
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