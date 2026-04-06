Injuries Have Been A Major Factor For The Abbotsford Canucks This Season
Over 50 players have suited up for the Abbotsford Canucks this season.
To say the Abbotsford Canucks have had a difficult season is an understatement. The Vancouver Canucks AHL team sits at the bottom of the standings and has been eliminated from playoff contention for 2026. While it has been a disappointing season for Abbotsford, the results are understandable given the number of injuries the club has endured.
Thanks to injuries and the occasional call-up, the AHL Canucks have had 51 players play at least one game for them this season. No, you did not misread that. That number also doesn't include a handful of goaltenders who served as backups for the team this year but didn't get into any games.
The numbers for this season break down like this. 45 skaters have played at least one game in addition to six goaltenders. Of the 51, no player has skated in all 68 games, with the team leaders being Chase Wouters and Jimmy Schuldt with 66.
When a team has this many injuries, it is difficult to judge the season as a whole. One way to do that is to look at individual performances, but those can be tough to evaluate given the almost daily roster rotation. As for goaltenders, the situation can be even more complicated, as they can be caught out of position without proper communication.
As for a positive, Manny Malhotra and his staff continue to develop younger players who are having an impact in the NHL. Current players who spent time in the AHL this season include Victor Mancini, Nikita Tolopilo, Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander, Ty Mueller and Max Sasson. With Malhorta expected to be rumoured for NHL jobs this summer, it is a good sign that players he has worked with are having success in the NHL.
With four games remaining, the main focus remains on the organization's future. Players like Sawyer Mynio and Kirill Kudryavtsev continue to improve, while new addition Bennett Schimek has started his AHL career with seven points in nine games. Ultimately, injuries have derailed what should have been another strong season for Abbotsford and provide good context for why they currently sit at the bottom of the standings.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.