3 Canucks Receive 2026 Lady Byng Votes

The results for the 2026 Lady Byng Trophy have been revealed.
Three Vancouver Canucks received votes for the 2026 Lady Byng Trophy. The annual award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association and is handed out "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." This year's winner was Montréal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield.
The three Canucks players to receive votes were Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek. Boeser was the only one of the three to appear on multiple ballots. The points are distributed on a 10-7-5-3-1 system, with 10 points being awarded for a first-place vote.
- Brock Boeser- 18th overall: 52 points (1-1-3-5-5)
- Elias Pettersson- t-47 overall: 7 points (0-1-0-0-0)
- Filip Hronek- t-64 overall: 3 points (0-0-0-1-0)
The 2026 Lady Byng list also included some former players from Vancouver. Tyler Toffoli received 13 points (0-0-2-0-3), while Quinn Hughes received one (0-0-0-0-1). No Canucks player has ever won the award.
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