Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
3 Canucks Receive 2026 Lady Byng Votes cover image

3 Canucks Receive 2026 Lady Byng Votes

Adam Kierszenblat
2h
featured
296Members·4,621Posts
AdamKierszenblat@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The results for the 2026 Lady Byng Trophy have been revealed.

Three Vancouver Canucks received votes for the 2026 Lady Byng Trophy. The annual award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association and is handed out "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." This year's winner was Montréal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield. 

The three Canucks players to receive votes were Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek. Boeser was the only one of the three to appear on multiple ballots. The points are distributed on a 10-7-5-3-1 system, with 10 points being awarded for a first-place vote. 

moreVideos
  • Brock Boeser- 18th overall: 52 points (1-1-3-5-5)
  • Elias Pettersson- t-47 overall: 7 points (0-1-0-0-0)
  • Filip Hronek- t-64 overall: 3 points (0-0-0-1-0)

The 2026 Lady Byng list also included some former players from Vancouver. Tyler Toffoli received 13 points (0-0-2-0-3), while Quinn Hughes received one (0-0-0-0-1). No Canucks player has ever won the award. 

Apr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesApr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Jaxon Cover

Report: Current Player Agent Set To Join Ryan Johnson's Staff With The Canucks

Meet The Canucks’ Adorable Representative At NHL’s The Stanley Pup Competition

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Vancouver CanucksBrock BoeserElias PetterssonFilip Hronek
Latest News
1