Report: Current Player Agent Set To Join Ryan Johnson's Staff With The Canucks

Daren Hermiston appears to be the latest hire by the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks appear to have a new member of their management group. According to multiple reports, including one from PuckPedia, current player agent Daren Hermiston will be joining the organization. While the title has not been revealed, reports indicate that Hermiston will join the Canucks in a "player development role."
Hermiston has a number of clients, including Arshdeep Bains. Most of his clients have WHL ties, including Harrison Brunicke and Tyler Thorpe. Hermiston was working for The•Team, which was originally named Wasserman Hockey.
Hermiston would not be the first former player agent to join Vancouver's management staff. Before taking over as an Assistant General Manager, Émilie Castonguay worked for Momentum Hockey. During her time as an agent, Castonguay helped negotiate contracts for players such as Alexis Lafrenière, Cédric Paquette, Antoine Roussel and Marie-Philip Poulin.
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