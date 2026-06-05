Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Jaxon Cover cover image

Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Jaxon Cover

Adam Kierszenblat
1h
featured
295Members·4,618Posts
AdamKierszenblat@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

A deep dive into London Knights winger Jaxon Cover.

The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is London Knights right winger Jaxon Cover, who Vancouver could select 41st overall.

Cover has developed into an intriguing prospect that could be available in the middle of the second round. Listed at 6'1", 183 lbs, the 18-year-old recorded 52 points in 67 games during his rookie OHL season. Cover also already has a connection to the Canucks organization, as he played this season with Alexei Medvedev in London. 

moreVideos

As for next season, Cover is set to return to the OHL. He has already committed to Penn State University, but that is for the 2027-28 season. Another year in the CHL should help Cover continue to develop before he faces older and tougher competition in the NCAA

Cover's game revolves around strong skating and what seems to be a never-ending motor. In the transition game, he often elects to be the puck carrier, as he can attack the blue line with speed and win foot races against defenders. Cover also showed an ability to transition the puck out of his own zone both through carrying and passing to open teammates. 

Jaxon Cover's background in roller hockey was a blessing and a curse. But from the Cayman Islands to the London Knights, his journey will take him to the 2026 NHL draft.
thehockeynews.comNHL Draft: The Incredible Story Of London's Jaxon CoverJaxon Cover's background in roller hockey was a blessing and a curse. But from the Cayman Islands to the London Knights, his journey will take him to the 2026 NHL draft.

Once in the offensive zone, Cover can create scoring chances both through his shot and playmaking ability. He finished second on the Knights with 160 shots and was able to generate opportunities from both in tight and on the perimeter. Overall, Cover was able to provide some form of offensive on a consistent basis, as there were only four games combined between the regular-season and playoffs that he failed to record on a shot on net. 

Cover is the type of prospect that teams should be looking to add to their system. He is a hard worker who, in a short time, has demonstrated he can have an impact at both ends of the ice. Ultimately, he has a lot of potential and is a prospect that Vancouver should consider selecting with their second pick of the second round. 

Jaxon Cover of the London Knights (Photo Credit:&nbsp;@LondonKnights on "X")Jaxon Cover of the London Knights (Photo Credit:&nbsp;@LondonKnights on "X")

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:

Chase Reid

Gavin McKenna

Keaton Verhoeff

Caleb Malhotra

Maddox Dagenais

Ben MacBeath

Liam Ruck

Markus Ruck

William Håkansson

Ivar Stenberg

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Vancouver CanucksNHL DraftOHL
Players
1