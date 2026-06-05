Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Jaxon Cover

A deep dive into London Knights winger Jaxon Cover.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is London Knights right winger Jaxon Cover, who Vancouver could select 41st overall.
Cover has developed into an intriguing prospect that could be available in the middle of the second round. Listed at 6'1", 183 lbs, the 18-year-old recorded 52 points in 67 games during his rookie OHL season. Cover also already has a connection to the Canucks organization, as he played this season with Alexei Medvedev in London.
Cover's game revolves around strong skating and what seems to be a never-ending motor. In the transition game, he often elects to be the puck carrier, as he can attack the blue line with speed and win foot races against defenders. Cover also showed an ability to transition the puck out of his own zone both through carrying and passing to open teammates.
Once in the offensive zone, Cover can create scoring chances both through his shot and playmaking ability. He finished second on the Knights with 160 shots and was able to generate opportunities from both in tight and on the perimeter. Overall, Cover was able to provide some form of offensive on a consistent basis, as there were only four games combined between the regular-season and playoffs that he failed to record on a shot on net.
Cover is the type of prospect that teams should be looking to add to their system. He is a hard worker who, in a short time, has demonstrated he can have an impact at both ends of the ice. Ultimately, he has a lot of potential and is a prospect that Vancouver should consider selecting with their second pick of the second round.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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