In The System: Canucks 2023 Draft Class Prospect Update

Things went differently in Abbotsford during the 2025–26 season. The defending champions suffered both off-season and in-season blows to their lineup, forcing their roster to change almost nightly. Mueller was one of only eight players to skate in 60+ games for Abbotsford in 2025–26, with the forward even missing a few himself. He still tied Ben Berard for second on Abbotsford in points with 37, also coming second on his team in assists with 21 and third in goals with 16.