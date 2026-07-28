From The Hockey News' Archive: All Aboard The Silovs Train

Yeah, about that. Things are going to get interesting in Vancouver’s crease. The brilliant-but-injury-riddled Thatcher Demko has one year left on his current deal at $5 million, but while trade rumors were swirling, it appeared a contract extension was in the works. The Canucks signed 30-year-old Kevin Lankinen to a five-year, $22.5-million extension that kicks in next season. You’d have to wonder whether they would have done that if they’d known what Silovs was going to accomplish in Abbotsford. For his part, Silovs has one year left on a deal that will pay him $800,000 – whether he plays in the NHL or the minors – before he becomes an RFA with arbitration rights. But what makes all of this so intriguing is that in order to be sent to the minors in 2025-26, Silovs would have to go on waivers. That means the Canucks, if they stay status quo in net, would either have to go with a cumbersome three-goalie setup or risk losing Silovs for nothing. Hence, the Demko rumors that began circulating during the off-season.