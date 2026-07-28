From The Hockey News' Archive: All Aboard The Silovs Train
Welcome to this edition of "From The Archive". In this recurring series, we open The Hockey News' vault and display some of the top Vancouver Canucks related articles from the past. Today's article comes from Volume 78, Issue 12, where Ken Campbell wrote about the 2025 Calder Cup-winning Abbotsford Canucks.
All Aboard The Silovs Train: Volume 78, Issue 12, June 27, 2025
SHORTLY AFTER THE Abbotsford Canucks began celebrating their Calder Cup championship, a few of the players got to work. Their goalie was busy doing interviews – because he was the biggest reason they won the thing – so he didn’t see his teammates surreptitiously cutting the netting off the Canucks’ goal at Bojangles Coliseum. (Greatest arena name ever, by the way.)
By the time Arturs Silovs was finishing up his on-ice interview, his teammates had managed to remove the mesh from the iron and draped it over his shoulders. It was symbolic in a couple of ways. First, it reminded all who watched the Canucks’ playoff run that Silovs was so simpatico with his net that almost nothing got by him. Second, it was the affirmation that, as the Canucks knew all along, the net indisputably belonged to their 24-year-old Latvian goalie, who seems to have a penchant for playing out of his mind in big games.
Silovs started each of the Canucks’ 24 games during the 2025 Calder Cup playoffs, winning 16 while putting up a .931 save percentage and 2.01 goals-against average. He was also named playoff MVP. But that’s not the half of it. In the final series, the Canucks were outshot 229 to 147 by the Charlotte Checkers, an average of 13.7 shots per game over the six games. In Game 1 of the series, Silovs faced 54 shots. That’s not including the one that went past him when teammate Ty Mueller won a defensive-zone draw in overtime and pulled it directly into the Abbotsford net while Silovs was turning around after taking a drink of water. It was later ruled that Silovs was not set for the play, and the goal was called back before Danila Klimovich scored on the power play in double overtime.
More symbolism. It seemed the only time opponents could figure Silovs out was when he wasn’t ready. But when he was, his play was remarkable. Silovs posted a .934 SP in the final series. One of the key reasons the Canucks won the Calder Cup was that they never lost two straight games. They lost eight times in the playoffs, and in the games after a loss, Silovs went 8-0, tossed up two shutouts and recorded a .948 SP. “Arty’s play in those games was unbelievable,” said Canucks rookie coach Manny Malhotra.
And because of that, Silovs found himself at the top of the mountain, just months after struggling through a disastrous start to the NHL season. He entered the year having created high expectations for himself after getting the Vancouver Canucks to Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs in 2024. In 2023, all he did was lead Latvia, the little engine that could, to a bronze medal at the World Championship. For his efforts, Silovs was named the top goalie and MVP of the tournament. And when he was asked what the Calder Cup win means to him, he spoke like someone who doesn’t expect to be competing for it ever again. “You’re finishing a part of your career with a milestone,” Silovs said. “Not everyone can say they won a Calder Cup, right? I think it’s really special…and I think it’s going to help a lot in the future.”
Yeah, about that. Things are going to get interesting in Vancouver’s crease. The brilliant-but-injury-riddled Thatcher Demko has one year left on his current deal at $5 million, but while trade rumors were swirling, it appeared a contract extension was in the works. The Canucks signed 30-year-old Kevin Lankinen to a five-year, $22.5-million extension that kicks in next season. You’d have to wonder whether they would have done that if they’d known what Silovs was going to accomplish in Abbotsford. For his part, Silovs has one year left on a deal that will pay him $800,000 – whether he plays in the NHL or the minors – before he becomes an RFA with arbitration rights. But what makes all of this so intriguing is that in order to be sent to the minors in 2025-26, Silovs would have to go on waivers. That means the Canucks, if they stay status quo in net, would either have to go with a cumbersome three-goalie setup or risk losing Silovs for nothing. Hence, the Demko rumors that began circulating during the off-season.
We do know that Silovs can play. His body of work in the AHL, internationally and, at times, in the NHL has proven he’s ready to be a full-time NHL goalie. The fact that Latvia chose to name him among the first six players for their 2026 Olympic team is a testament to the faith they have in him to deliver on the world stage. And while he has had his peaks and valleys, he’s not unlike a lot of young goalies who take a few years – and in many cases, a few organizations – to find their places in the hockey world. Silovs is young for a goalie, but he’s also got a cross-section of experience and success that suggests he deserves a sustained shot at proving he can stay in the NHL.
Silovs was brilliant at times for the big club during the 2024 post-season. But when the NHL crease was his to start the regular season, he struggled – and he struggled mightily. He gave up five or more goals in three of his nine starts, and his only two wins of the season came against the Chicago Blackhawks, and we’re not even sure if those even count these days.
Brighter days are ahead, one would presume, for both Silovs and other Canucks prospects who made a push in the playoffs. For the short term, Silovs was intent on living in the moment and enjoying the accomplishment. “It’s so special,” he said. “Basically, I grew up with this team. We started with nearly everyone at the same time. We had some ups and downs, and to manage to win with the same guys is unbelievable.”
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.