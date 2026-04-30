3 Former Canucks To Take Part In 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

The only active NHLer who is also a former Canuck that will be playing in this weekend’s games is Suter, who also happens to be the player who skated for Vancouver most recently. Suter was signed by the Canucks in 2023 and parted ways with the organization via free agency in 2025, signing with the St. Louis Blues in free-agency. This season, he scored 13 goals and 16 assists in 64 games with St. Louis.