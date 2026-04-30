3 Former Canucks To Take Part In 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

Three former Canucks will take part in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games.
The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games will take place from April 30 to May 3, spanning three games and acting as a precursor to the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Championship. Of the four nations taking part in the tournament — Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland — three will feature at least one former member of the Vancouver Canucks organization.
Erik Brännström, Sweden
A Canuck for only 28 games at the NHL level, Brännström’s time in the organization started and ended in the 2024–25 season. He spent the bulk of his time at the NHL level with the Ottawa Senators, putting up a career total of 10 goals and 67 assists in 294 NHL games. This season, he headed back to Europe to play for Lausanne HC in Switzerland, registering 19 goals and 24 assists in 51 games.
Brännström’s last time representing Sweden internationally was in 2019, when he was named captain of the U20 World Junior Championship team. During this tournament, the defenceman scored four goals in five games, tying Emil Bemström for the team lead. Brännström also represented Sweden at the U20 World Junior Championship in 2018, while also dressing for their U18 team in 2016 and 2017.
Juho Lammikko, Finland
Lammikko was only a Canuck for one NHL season, filling a depth role for the team in 2021–22. The forward scored seven goals and eight assists in 75 games through this particular season but soon set his sights on heading back to Europe the season after. Lammikko briefly made his return to the NHL this year with the New Jersey Devils, but has since taken a spot with ZSC Lions in Zürich.
Internationally, Lammikko has been a consistent presence on Finland’s national teams, playing in a total of four IIHF World Championships throughout his career (2019, 2022, 2023, 2025). The forward also represented Finland once at the U20 World Championships (2016) and once at the U18 tournament (2014).
Pius Suter, Switzerland
The only active NHLer who is also a former Canuck that will be playing in this weekend’s games is Suter, who also happens to be the player who skated for Vancouver most recently. Suter was signed by the Canucks in 2023 and parted ways with the organization via free agency in 2025, signing with the St. Louis Blues in free-agency. This season, he scored 13 goals and 16 assists in 64 games with St. Louis.
Despite battling an injury this year, Suter was still able to represent Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, with this being his second time at this tournament. In five games, the forward put up two goals and one assist. As well as his two stints at the Olympics (2018, 2026), Suter’s international experience also includes two World Championships (2017, 2022) and two World Junior Championships (2015, 2016).
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