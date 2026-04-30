Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tocchet, Juulsen, And The Flyers Stop Šilovs And The Penguins’ Series Comeback

The most notable part of this series was the Penguins’ quick shift in starting goaltenders. Šilovs stepped in for Stuart Skinner in Game 4, winning his first two games and saving Pittsburgh from being swept in the first round. He recorded a SV% of .900 or more during these two games. In Game 6, he stopped all but one of the 31 shots he faced, with Philadelphia ultimately ending the series in overtime by a score of 1–0.