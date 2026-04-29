Canucks: When And Where To Watch The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery

As it stands, there are no Stanley Cup Playoff games officially scheduled for May 5, though this could change in the coming days. Three games could potentially be played a couple of days before, however, as the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins, Montréal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, and Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights will all have their Game 7s scheduled for Sunday, May 3. The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will likely begin shortly after that.