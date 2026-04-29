Canucks: When And Where To Watch The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery

The NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 5.
The Vancouver Canucks are officially less than a week out from what could become one of the most impactful days in franchise history. The NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 5, with the confirmed start time revealed to be 4:00 pm PT.
Vancouver heads into this year's draft lottery with the highest odds to select first-overall with 18.5%. After them are the Chicago Blackhawks (13.5%), New York Rangers (11.5%), and Calgary Flames (9.5%). Only 11 teams will get the chance to potentially select first-overall, as teams can only move up a maximum of 10 spots from their seeding position.
If the Canucks successfully win the lottery and claim the first-overall selection, it will be the first time in franchise history they'll do-so. Vancouver has selected within the top-three eight different times, but have yet to claim a first-overall pick. Their PWHL counterpart, the Vancouver Goldeneyes, were awarded the first-overall pick on Saturday due to the league's Gold Play policy.
As it stands, there are no Stanley Cup Playoff games officially scheduled for May 5, though this could change in the coming days. Three games could potentially be played a couple of days before, however, as the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins, Montréal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, and Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights will all have their Game 7s scheduled for Sunday, May 3. The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will likely begin shortly after that.
The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery can be viewed on Sportsnet.
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