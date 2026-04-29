6 Canucks Will Play At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games This Weekend

Three of the four teams participating in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games will have active members of the Canucks on their roster.
Six members of the Vancouver Canucks organization will be taking part in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games this weekend. The tournament, taking place in Jönköping, Sweden on April 30, and in Ceske Budejovice of the Czech Republic on May 2 and May 3, may serve as an indicator of what each teams’ rosters could look like for the upcoming IIHF World Championship starting on May 15. Here are all the Canucks taking part in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games this weekend.
Aatu Räty, Finland
The 2025–26 season saw Räty take another positive step in his NHL development. Playing in a career-high 66 games, the forward registered four goals and 10 assists to beat out his previous season’s career-high in points. While he did eventually secure himself a spot in Vancouver’s lineup, Räty’s path there throughout the year was stippled with the occasional healthy-scratch.
Räty has not represented Finland in Olympic play since he was still a member of the New York Islanders organization, as he played for his country at the U20 World Junior Championship in 2022. At this tournament, he put up three goals and seven assists in seven games played. Räty also played for Finland in 2020 at the U20 World Juniors as well as the U18 World Juniors in 2019.
Nils Höglander, Sweden
Höglander’s 2025–26 season got off on the wrong foot — literally — before the regular season even began. The forward suffered an ankle injury during Vancouver’s pre-season game on September 24, keeping him from making his season debut until December 8. Another lower-body injury kept him out from January 27 until the end of the Olympic break in February, resulting in the forward only playing in 38 games this year. He scored two goals and three assists during this span of time.
The last time Höglander represented Sweden in international play was during the 2019–20 season, when he put up five goals and six assists in seven games during the U20 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Linus Karlsson, Sweden
One of the feel-good stories of the 2025–26 season for the Canucks was Karlsson, who put together an impressive 15-goal, 20-assist campaign to earn himself a full-time NHL role this year. He ended up finishing tied with Marco Rossi for fifth in points and tying Elias Pettersson for fourth in goals-scored for the Canucks as a result.
Liam Öhgren, Sweden
As one of the three players coming to Vancouver in the Quinn Hughes trade, Öhgren solidified himself as a solid energy player in his first 51 games as a member of the Canucks organization. He scored eight goals and 10 assists in this span of time while playing alongside a variety of linemates such as Brock Boeser and fellow former Wild forward Rossi.
Öhgren’s history of representing Sweden comes in tandem with some of his Canucks teammates. The forward has played for Sweden at three separate U20 World Junior Championships (2022, 2023, 2024), serving as an assistant captain in 2023 and as captain in 2024. Sweden’s roster was sprinkled with Canucks prospects during these three years, as Jonathan Lekkerimäki (2022 – not drafted by Vancouver yet, 2023, 2024), defenceman Elias Pettersson (2023, 2024), and Tom Willander (2024) all participated as members of these teams.
Filip Hronek, Czechia
After cementing himself as the Canucks’ best defenceman in 2025–26 and eating up massive minutes for Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Hronek will be playing even more hockey when he represents Czechia at the Fortuna Hockey Games. One of only three players to skate in all 82 games for the Canucks this season, Hronek set a career-high of 49 points by scoring eight goals and 41 assists. He finished the season with the second-most points by a Canuck.
Aside from his time with Czechia’s Olympic team this year, Hronek has also represented his country five different times at the IIHF World Championships. Most recently, he put up six assists in eight games as one of Czechia’s assistant captains in 2025. This was not the only time he took on a leadership role for Czechia, as he also wore a letter during the tournament in 2021.
Jiří Patera, Czechia
Patera has spent the past two seasons as a member of the Canucks organization, though he didn’t make his debut with Vancouver until this season. In a 8–5 loss to the Florida Panthers in November, Patera put up a 7.39 GAA and .825 SV%. His time with the Abbotsford Canucks yielded better numbers, as the goaltender registered a 2.63 GAA and .910 SV% in 30 games played.
The last time Patera represented Czechia in international play was in 2018–19, when he played for his country’s U20 team at the IIHF World Championship. He played in part of one game against Team Canada, stopping 16 of 20 shots faced and registering a .800 SV%.
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