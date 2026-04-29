6 Canucks Will Play At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games This Weekend

Six members of the Vancouver Canucks organization will be taking part in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games this weekend. The tournament, taking place in Jönköping, Sweden on April 30, and in Ceske Budejovice of the Czech Republic on May 2 and May 3, may serve as an indicator of what each teams’ rosters could look like for the upcoming IIHF World Championship starting on May 15. Here are all the Canucks taking part in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games this weekend.