3 Important Questions New Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson Will Need To Answer During The 2026 Off-Season

As for price, Buium could come in with an AAV around $8 million, as that's what young defenders are currently signing for. With Öhgren, his estimate would be an AAV of around $5 million based on what other players around the league have signed for. While both cap hits may appear large right now, it is important to note that the salary cap is growing and that both deals would be based on projected point totals and contributions to the team.