3 Important Questions New Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson Will Need To Answer During The 2026 Off-Season

Ryan Johnson will be busy during his first off-season as Vancouver's new GM.
The Vancouver Canucks have decided on a new General Manager. Vancouver will be promoting Ryan Johnson to the position after serving as the Assistant General Manager for the last two seasons. Johnson has also been Vancouver's AHL GM since 2017 and helped guide the Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup championship in 2025.
Taking over as GM of the Canucks will not be an easy task for Johnson. The team is at the start of what could be a long rebuild and is also coming off arguably its worst season in franchise history. While many questions await Vancouver's new General Manager, here are three that need to be answered during the 2026 off-season.
Who Will Be The Head Coach In 2026-27?
One of the biggest questions Johnson will need to answer right away is who will be the Canucks' Head Coach next season. At the time of writing, there appear to be two options. Those are either keep Adam Foote or promote Manny Malhotra.
Foote has two more years left on his contract, which adds a layer of complexity to the situation. As mentioned, the team had a historically poor campaign, which is partially on Foote as he was behind the bench. At this stage, the question surrounding Foote is more about development and whether the organization believes he can help the younger players take steps on the ice next year.
As for Malhotra, he has a strong resume as the Head Coach of Abbotsford and is well-regarded by both players and members of the organization. There is also some speculation that he could be a candidate for the open Toronto Maple Leafs job. If Vancouver wants to keep Malhotra, it may be time to promote him from the AHL.
Which Experienced Players Will Be Traded?
When a team is in a rebuild, it needs to capitalize on the trade market by acquiring as many young assets as possible. That often means trading experienced players to contending teams for draft picks and prospects. The Canucks currently have some players that match that description, which should make Vancouver open for business on the trade front.
While players have spoken publicly about wanting to stay, it is in the organization's best interest to move some of its older players with term. These include players like Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk and Marcus Pettersson. Even if it involves retaining salary, Johnson and his team need to get creative to help jump-start the rebuild.
In theory, the only players who should be safe are those under 23. The Canucks need to focus on players who will be around when they can start to contend. Yes, experienced players are important, but building for the future needs to be the priority.
Will The Canucks Sign Zeev Buium & Liam Öhgren To Long-Term Deals On July 1st?
Zeev Buium and Liam Öhgren are eligible to sign extensions on July 1. Both are signed for the 2026-27 season, but will become restricted free agents once the campaign ends. Signing these two players to long-term contracts will be key as both appear to be part of Vancouver's young core.
If the Canucks want to sign Buium and Öhgren to eight-year extensions, they need to be done before September 16, 2026. If signed after, the longest deal each can sign is seven years. While there is risk, signing each to max-length contracts will be important for the rebuild.
As for price, Buium could come in with an AAV around $8 million, as that's what young defenders are currently signing for. With Öhgren, his estimate would be an AAV of around $5 million based on what other players around the league have signed for. While both cap hits may appear large right now, it is important to note that the salary cap is growing and that both deals would be based on projected point totals and contributions to the team.
The next few months are going to be extremely busy for Johnson. Not only does he have to answer these questions, but the 49-year-old has to build out his management staff and get ready for the 2026 NHL Draft. If Johnson can hit on his first few decisions, it will put Vancouver in a solid spot as the organization works through the rebuild.
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