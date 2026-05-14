Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hughes And The Wild Eliminated By The Avalanche

Despite Vancouver not coming close to making the post-season, Minnesota’s series loss greatly benefits the Canucks. Having acquired the Wild’s first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, Vancouver will now end up with a higher pick than if Minnesota were to advance to the next round. In nearly all situations, this means Vancouver will receive the 24th-overall selection. However, if the Anaheim Ducks advance over the Vegas Golden Knights, that selection will turn into the 23rd-overall pick.