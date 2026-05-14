Canucks: Three First-Timers, One Veteran To Take Part In 2026 IIHF World Championship
Four members of the Vancouver Canucks will take part in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
The 2026 IIHF World Championship will begin tomorrow, with four members of the Vancouver Canucks currently set to represent their respective countries at this year’s tournament. From first-time World Championship representatives to players taking part in their sixth installment of the tournament, here are all the Canucks who are expected to take part in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
Aatu Räty, Finland
Räty was first named to Finland’s preliminary roster during their World Championship training camp, which saw him take part in both the Fortuna Hockey Games and Beijer Hockey Games at the start of May. Through both tournaments, Räty skated as a centre for Finland, wrapping up the final game of training camp on the third-line alongside Patrik Puistola and Lenni Hämeenaho.
Räty skated in his first full NHL season this year, scoring four goals and 10 assists in 66 games played. The last time he played for Finland was at the U20 World Junior Championship in 2021–22, during which he scored three goals and seven assists in seven games.
Finland’s Preliminary-Round Schedule:
May 15 vs. Germany, 7:20 am PT
May 16 vs. Hungary, 7:20 am PT
May 18 vs. USA, 7:20 am PT
May 21 vs. Latvia, 7:20 am PT
May 22 vs. Great Britain, 11:20 am PT
May 24 vs. Austria, 11:20 am PT
May 26 vs. Switzerland, 11:20 am PT
Linus Karlsson, Sweden
Despite joining Sweden’s preliminary roster alongside Canucks teammates Nils Höglander and Liam Öhgren, Karlsson was the only Vancouver player to make his team’s final roster. The forward has found himself in a sweet spot through Sweden’s training camp, as he has played on a line with top 2026 NHL Draft prospects Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck.
This year’s World Championship will mark Karlsson’s first time representing Sweden at this particular tournament, as the forward has only taken part in smaller tournaments (such as those that are part of the European Hockey Tour) for his team.
Sweden’s Preliminary-Round Schedule:
May 15 vs. Canada, 7:20 am PT
May 17 vs. Denmark, 7:20 am PT
May 18 vs. Czechia, 11:20 am PT
May 20 vs. Slovenia, 11:20 am PT
May 22 vs. Italy, 11:20 am PT
May 23 vs. Norway, 11:20 am PT
May 26 vs. Slovakia, 7:20 am PT
Max Sasson, USA
The third Canuck taking part in their first IIHF World Championship is Sasson, who was named to Team USA’s preliminary roster on May 7. During his team’s lone exhibition game against Germany, Sasson skated as Team USA’s 13th forward, but logged 9:26 total minutes played in USA’s 5–2 win.
Sasson has yet to represent the U.S. in international play throughout his career, though he has taken part in smaller junior tournaments in USA-S17.
USA’s Preliminary-Round Schedule:
May 15 vs. Switzerland, 11:20 am PT
May 17 vs. Great Britain, 3:20 am PT
May 18 vs. Finland, 7:20 am PT
May 20 vs. Germany, 11:20 am PT
May 23 vs. Latvia, 3:20 am PT
May 25 vs. Hungary, 7:20 am PT
May 26 vs. Austria, 7:20 am PT
Filip Hronek, Czechia
Contrary to his three Canucks teammates who will play in their first IIHF World Championship this year, the 2026 installment of this tournament will be the sixth Hronek plays in throughout his career. The defenceman missed almost all of Czechia’s training camp due to injury, but has since been named to his team’s final roster and is expected to play once the tournament begins.
Hronek has represented Czechia five different times at the World Championships, winning bronze in 2022 and being named the tournament’s best defenceman in 2019. He also played for Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics earlier on this year, putting up five assists in five games.
Czechia’s Preliminary-Round Schedule:
May 15 vs. Denmark, 11:20 am PT
May 16 vs. Slovenia, 11:20 am PT
May 18 vs. Sweden, 11:20 am PT
May 20 vs. Italy, 7:20 am PT
May 23 vs. Slovakia, 7:20 am PT
May 25 vs. Norway, 7:20 am PT
May 26 vs. Canada, 11:20 am PT
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