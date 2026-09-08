Former Vancouver Canucks Around The World: DEL & Switzerland

A look at some of the former Canucks around the world set to play in the DEL and Switzerland in 2026-27.
Former members of the Vancouver Canucks will take the spotlight in this off-season article series. From those skating with new NHL teams heading into the 2026–27 season to those who are now playing for international clubs, these featured players have skated in at least one game at the NHL level as a member of the Canucks.
Today’s segment will take a look at the former Canucks that are expected to play in the DEL and in various Swiss hockey leagues in 2026–27.
DEL
Akito Hirose, Fischtown Pinguins: Joined Vancouver in 2023 after three seasons at Minnesota State University (Mankato). Played in 10 career games for the Canucks before shifting primarily to the Abbotsford Canucks, where he won the Calder Cup in 2025. Signed with Fischtown in 2025.
Madison Bowey, Grizzlys Wolfsburg: Played in two games for the Canucks and 53 for Abbotsford in 2021–22. Went to the KHL after a season with the Laval Rocket in 2022–23. Made the switch to DEL in 2025–26, skating with Augsburger Panther before heading to Grizzlys Wolfsburg.
Marc Michaelis, Adler Mannheim: Signed out of the NCAA by Vancouver in 2020–21 and played in 15 games. Spent 22 games with the Toronto Marlies the season after before returning to Europe and playing in the NL. Joined Adler Mannheim as their captain in 2024–25 and is entering his third-consecutive season with the team in 2026–27.
NL
Erik Brännström, Lausanne HC: Traded to the Canucks at the beginning of the 2024–25 season. Played in only 28 games with Vancouver, scoring three goals and five assists, before being dealt to the New York Rangers in the J.T. Miller trade. Joined Lausanne in 2025–26.
Juho Lammikko, ZSC Lions: Acquired by Vancouver via the Olli Juolevi trade in 2021–22. Scored seven goals and eight assists in 75 games for the Canucks before heading to the NL and playing for ZSC Lions. Made a short return to the NHL with the New Jersey Devils in 2025–26 but has since found his way back to the NL.
Jimmy Vesey, Genève-Servette HC: Spent 20 games of his 626-game NHL career with the Canucks in 2020–21 after being claimed off waivers. Went on to play for the Devils, Rangers, and Colorado Avalanche before heading to Genève-Servette of the NL in 2025–26.
Markus Granlund, Genève-Servette HC: Traded to the Canucks from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Hunter Shinkaruk in 2016. Spent four seasons with Vancouver, including registering a career-high in points with 32 in 2016–17, before heading to the Edmonton Oilers in 2019–20. Entering his third season with Genève-Servette in 2026–27.
SL
Jayce Hawryluk, EHC Olten: Played in 30 games for the Canucks in 2020–21, scoring two goals and three assists. Spent time in the AHL in 2022–23 before heading to Czechia in 2023–24 and Slovakia in 2024–25. Joined EHC Olten in 2025–26.
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