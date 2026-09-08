How Good Does Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Zeev Buium Need To Become For His $75 Million Contract To Become A Steal?

Zeev Buium recently signed an eight-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks.
Seventy-six games.
Forty-five in a Vancouver Canucks uniform.
That is all the Canucks needed to see before committing $75.04 million to Zeev Buium. The 20-year-old defenceman signed an eight-year, $75.04 million extension on Sept. 4. It begins in 2027–28 and carries a $9.38 million cap hit.
At first, the numbers can be startling. The comparison becomes even more interesting when another young defenceman is added to the picture.
Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy after producing 66 points as a rookie. In return, the Montréal Canadiens gave him an eight-year extension worth $8.85 million annually. Buium, with 26 points in 76 NHL games, will make $530,000 more per season.
One had already produced at an elite offensive level. The other is still being paid for what Vancouver believes he can become. The salary cap paints a different picture.
The Math Changes
Hutson's extension begins this season, when the salary cap is projected at $104 million. His cap hit represents roughly 8.5%of the ceiling. Buium's begins one year later, when the cap is projected to rise to $113.5 million. His larger cap hit would account for roughly 8.3%. He will make more than Hutson while taking up slightly less of the cap.
That does not erase the difference in what they have accomplished. But it changes what Vancouver's commitment represents. "This contract isn't about Zeev the player today or tomorrow," general manager Ryan Johnson said after the signing. "It's where we see him in three, four and five years."
The Projection Is Still A Projection
Buium produced 98 points in 83 games at the University of Denver. His role also expanded after arriving in Vancouver, with his average ice time rising from 18:27 with the Minnesota Wild to 20:20 with the Canucks.
But his first NHL season showed how much development is still being priced into the deal. According to BenchRates, Buium ranked in the 11th percentile among NHL defencemen in first-assist production.
For a defenceman whose passing was expected to be one of the most translatable parts of his game, that is notable. It does not mean the ability disappeared. Buium was adjusting to NHL pace, teammates and role.
After 76 games, there simply is not enough evidence to know how close Buium will come to Vancouver's projection.
What Waiting Could Have Cost
Another season would have provided more evidence, but it also could have made Buium more expensive.
There is precedent for acting this early. Jake Sanderson played 77 NHL games, all during his rookie season, when the Ottawa Senators committed eight years and $64.4 million to him. As mentioned, Buium has played 76.
Sanderson's $8.05-million cap hit represented roughly 9.1% of the $88-million ceiling when his contract began. Buium's is scheduled to begin at roughly 8.3%. The dollar figure is higher. The relative commitment is smaller.
The comparison does not make Buium's deal a slam-dunk bargain. Sanderson had also produced 32 points in 77 games before signing, compared with Buium's 26 in 76. It does show Vancouver is not alone in betting on a young defenceman before a second NHL season provides more answers.
The timing mattered for another reason. Buium signed on Sept. 4. Sept. 15 is the final day teams can sign players to eight-year extensions before the NHL's new seven-year maximum takes effect on Sept. 16.
Waiting would have provided more information, but it also could have meant a higher price and one fewer year of control. The Canucks chose the certainty within the uncertainty. Buium's ceiling is still unknown. His price is not.
How Good Does Buium Need To Become?
If Buium develops into a legitimate No. 1 defenceman, Vancouver likely has little to worry about. But he may not need to reach that level for the contract to work.
If he settles in as a high-end top-four defenceman who moves the puck, contributes offensively and handles significant minutes, the rising cap gives Vancouver some margin for error. At a hypothetical $125 million ceiling, his $9.38 million cap hit would occupy roughly 7.5% of the cap. At $135 million, it would fall below seven percent. Those are not projections. They show how the relative cost of a fixed contract can decline as the market grows.
If Buium becomes a high-end top-four defenceman, his development may be enough to outpace the relative cost of the contract. That may be enough to justify it. Ultimately, though, the Canucks will be hoping for more. They committed eight years and $75.04 million because they believe Buium can become a true top-pairing defenceman.
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