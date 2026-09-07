'I Want To Be In The Top Six & Play A Lot Of Minutes': Liam Öhgren Feels Prepared Ahead Of His First Full Season With The Canucks

Liam Öhgren recorded 18 points in 51 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season.
As the Vancouver Canucks prepare for the 2026-27 season, one player fans should pay close attention to is winger Liam Öhgren. The 22-year-old was acquired last year in the Quinn Hughes trade and proceeded to record 18 points in 51 games with Vancouver. A talented forward who was a first-round pick back in 2022, Öhgren is projected to start the campaign as part of the Canucks' top six on a line with Marco Rossi and Brock Boeser.
Getting traded is never easy, especially for younger players who are just learning how to adapt to the NHL. There is usually an adjustment period as the player needs to develop chemistry with his teammates, settle into a new city, and learn the team's system. In an interview with The Hockey News, Öhgren spoke about the benefits of starting the season with Vancouver rather than joining the team midway through, as he did last season.
"It's easier to get to know everyone from the start, especially with coaches and everything," said Öhgren. "Just get to know them and all the players as well. Just to build a good group from the start and get into it right away, it's a lot easier. And to settle in with everything outside of hockey as well, it's a lot easier."
As of writing, the Canucks are currently taking part in "captain's skates". These skates are optional for players and take place before training camp. In Vancouver's case, the majority of NHL and AHL players have elected to take part in these skates, which, as Öhgren explained, demonstrates a level of commitment from everyone on the roster.
"It just shows that we're willing to do the work, and we're happy to see each other again. I think everyone wants to have a lot better season than last year. Just to get to know everyone well. The new guys and all that stuff. It's important. I think it's great that everyone is here."
One big change for Öhgren this year will be playing under a new head coach, Manny Malhotra. The organization hired Malhotra during the off-season after parting ways with Adam Foote. While Öhgren has only recently met Malhotra, he has heard nothing but positive reviews about his new head coach.
"He's been in Abbotsford with a lot of guys on this team, and I've only heard good things about him. I've heard he's really good with young players and all that stuff. So I'm excited. I think it'll be great for this team and for the situation we're in right now."
The 2026-27 campaign is a big one for Öhgren as he is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. There has also been some debate in the marketplace on whether the Canucks should sign the Swedish winger to an eight-year extension before those types of contracts disappear on September 16. While things can change with one phone call, it does not appear that Öhgren will be signing an eight-year extension before the deadline next week.
"I don't know. I haven't heard that much. I know my agent's been talking to them a little bit, but there hasn't been anything special. What I know is it's not something on the board, I think."
As for the upcoming season, Öhgren has a clear goal in mind. Not only does he want to become a force offensively, but he also wants to show that he can be relied upon in the defensive zone. If Öhgren can take another step in his development, he should have no issues staying a member of the top six for the majority of the campaign.
"I want to contribute to the team. I want to play a lot of offence. I want to be in the top six, play a lot of minutes both offensively and defensively, and help the team win. So just try to work and stay up the lineup, and yeah, hopefully help the team win."
Öhgren has the potential to play a key role with Vancouver not just this year, but for the foreseeable future. He showed some flashes last season and is focused on adding tools to his overall game. Wherever he ends up playing in the lineup, Öhgren will be a player to watch on a nightly basis.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.