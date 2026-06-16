5 2027 UFA Canucks Who Can Sign Contract Extensions During The 2026 Free Agency Period

These five Canucks will be in need of new contracts come next year's off-season.
When the 2025 NHL Free Agency period opened on July 1, two of the Vancouver Canucks’ biggest signings were contract extensions for pending 2026 unrestricted free-agents Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland.
This year, there are five current Canucks who are eligible to sign contract extensions once July 1, 2026 hits, all of whom are set to become unrestricted free-agents in 2027.
Two 2025 Trade Acquisitions Will Have Their Current Contracts Expire In 2027
Drew O’Connor
Current Contract: $2.5M x 2yrs
Acquired alongside Marcus Pettersson in January of 2025, O’Connor has been one of the Canucks’ most consistent players since arriving in Vancouver. The forward, now entering his second full-season with the Canucks, is an asset for the team on the penalty kill as well as for depth scoring. He set a new career-high in goals scored in a single season with 17 during the 2025–26 season and was one of only three players to skate in all 82 games for Vancouver. Like a player like Kiefer Sherwood, O’Connor could fetch an intriguing package from a team looking to add players at the trade deadline.
Filip Chytil
Current Contract: $4.437M x 4yrs
One of three pieces acquired as part of the J.T. Miller deal in January of 2025, Chytil’s time with the Canucks has been unexpected to say the least. The forward, anticipated to be Vancouver’s second-round centre solution at the time, has only skated in a total of 27 games for the Canucks. Despite showing flashes of speed and skill in 2025 pre-season and training camp, injuries set Chytil back multiple times, with his most recent being an unlucky puck to the face during practice that ended his 2025–26 season.
Two 2025 Free-Agent Signings Are In Need Of New Deals After Next Season
MacKenzie MacEachern
Current Contract: $850k x 2yrs
MacEachern was signed by Vancouver during the 2025 free agency period, inking a two-year, two-way deal. He spent most of his injury-stunted season with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL, though he did end up playing in eight games with Vancouver from the end of October to mid-November. With Abbotsford, MacEachern put together six goals and two assists in 21 games.
Jimmy Schuldt
Current Contract: $850k x 2yrs
Like MacEachern, Schuldt signed with Vancouver in free-agency in 2025, though he didn’t end up skating in any NHL games this past season. During his 2025–26 season with Abbotsford, the defenceman spent a good chunk of time on the AHL Canucks’ top-pairing, putting up three goals and 15 assists in 70 games despite his team making frequent changes to their blueline. His role in the next season will likely depend on what moves Vancouver chooses to make in free-agency and how their blueline shapes up.
Tolopilo’s Next Contract Could Make The Canucks’ Goaltending Situation Complicated
Nikita Tolopilo
Current Contract: $850k x 2yrs
Tolopilo’s oncoming free-agent status complicates things a bit within the Canucks organization. Both Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen are locked up until 2029 and 2030 respectively, which doesn’t leave a whole lot of room for Tolopilo to snag NHL minutes. The situation is made even more complex given that the goaltender would require waivers to be sent down to the AHL. Tolopilo split his minutes between the NHL and AHL in 2025–26, putting up a 3.07 GAA and .897 SV% in 19 games with Abbotsford. He performed better than what his numbers with Vancouver show (3.61 GAA and .881 SV%), especially given his status as a rookie goaltender thrust into a difficult position.
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