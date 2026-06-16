5 2027 UFA Canucks Who Can Sign Contract Extensions During The 2026 Free Agency Period

Acquired alongside Marcus Pettersson in January of 2025, O’Connor has been one of the Canucks’ most consistent players since arriving in Vancouver. The forward, now entering his second full-season with the Canucks, is an asset for the team on the penalty kill as well as for depth scoring. He set a new career-high in goals scored in a single season with 17 during the 2025–26 season and was one of only three players to skate in all 82 games for Vancouver. Like a player like Kiefer Sherwood, O’Connor could fetch an intriguing package from a team looking to add players at the trade deadline.