Canucks Nikita Tolopilo Reveals How Much He Was Offered To Leave North American & Play In The KHL

"In my first year, when I just played in the AHL, how long was that, two years ago? They threw out the bait," said Tolopilo in his interview. "But I immediately said no. Although at that time, compared to the salary in the AHL, they offered me several times more. But then what's the point of all the work I did to sign a contract with Vancouver, and then a year later, give it all up and leave?"