Canucks Nikita Tolopilo Reveals How Much He Was Offered To Leave North American & Play In The KHL

Nikita Tolopilo has one year left on his current deal with the Vancouver Canucks.
Nikita Tolopilo has developed into an intriguing goaltending option for the Vancouver Canucks. The 26-year-old played 21 games in 2025-26 and posted a 6-11-2 record. Tolopilo is in the final year of his contract with Vancouver and will need waivers this year to play in the AHL.
While speaking on the Раскатка and Betera podcast, Tolopilo discussed a potential move to the KHL after the 2023-24 season. He had initially played in the KHL during the 2020-21 season before moving to the HockeyAllsvenskan in 2021-22. Using a Russian-to-English translation service, here is what Tolopilo said about his decision to stay in North America.
"In my first year, when I just played in the AHL, how long was that, two years ago? They threw out the bait," said Tolopilo in his interview. "But I immediately said no. Although at that time, compared to the salary in the AHL, they offered me several times more. But then what's the point of all the work I did to sign a contract with Vancouver, and then a year later, give it all up and leave?"
Tolopilo then answered how much the KHL offered him by saying, "35-40 (million Russian Rubles) at that time. But I still don't think about that. The goal and objective is to play in the NHL full-time." 35-40 million Russian Rubles is approximately $669,408.25-$765,038.00 CDN.
The Canucks have some significant decisions to make with their goaltenders next year. Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen are signed to multi-year deals, while, as mentioned, Tolopilo would need to be sent down via waivers to the Abbotsford Canucks. NHL teams can carry three goaltenders on their roster, but that usually means one rarely sees game action and is used mostly as a practice goalie.
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