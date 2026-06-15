Would A Trade For Former Canucks Goaltender Markström Make Sense For Vancouver?

Something else to keep in mind when it comes to a Markström move is that the goaltender has yet to win his first Stanley Cup — something that would likely be a priority for him given that he can still perform well and is still capable of stealing games for his team. Through his 16-year NHL career, Markström has only made the post-season three times — once with Vancouver (2020), once with the Flames (2022), and once with New Jersey (2025). The farthest he has gone is Game 7 of the second round. As his career draws on, it’s likely Markström would want to chase a Cup with a contending team rather than engage in another rebuild.