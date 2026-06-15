Vancouver Canucks' 2027 Stanley Cup Odds Revealed

BETMGM have released their early 2027 Stanley Cup.
With the 2025-26 season now complete, BETMGM has released betting odds for who will hoist the Stanley Cup in 2027. Among the favourites are the Colorado Avalanche and the 2026 Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes. As for the Vancouver Canucks, they are way down the list and hold the 32nd-best odds of lifting the Stanley Cup next year.
As of June 15, 2026, Vancouver's betting odds to win the 2027 Stanley Cup are 501.00. This means that if a $1.00 CDN bet was placed and the Canucks won the Cup, the payout would be $501.00 CDN. There is significant separation between Vancouver and the rest of the league, as the Calgary Flames, who have the 31st-best odds, are set at 301.00.
The Canucks are projected to finish near the bottom of the standings for the 2026-27 season. Vancouver is currently in a rebuild, with most fans in the market hoping the Canucks can win the first overall pick next year and draft Landon DuPont first overall. This season, Vancouver finished 32nd in the NHL, but lost the 2026 Draft Lottery twice and will pick third overall later this month.
*Note: This article is not betting advice but rather provides information on what bets are available.
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