5 New Year’s Resolutions The Vancouver Canucks Should Make For 2026

Another calendar year has passed, bringing the Vancouver Canucks to near the halfway point of the 2025–26 season. 2025 was filled with interesting plot points for the Canucks, who were consistently one of the most relevant teams in the NHL for a variety of reasons. As they prepare to start 2026 with a home match against the Seattle Kraken on Friday night, here are five resolutions Vancouver should make for the new year.

Find A Direction And Commit To It

Vancouver has consistently been one of those teams who can only be described with a question mark. They claim they want to contend, but later admit to being deep in a “retool.” In fact, only a couple of weeks ago, the Canucks went from describing themselves as a rebuilding team to one going through a ‘hybrid retool.’ This description shifted within the span of a week.

For 2026, the Canucks should aim to find some clarity when it comes to their current situation. Currently operating like a rudderless ship, Vancouver should pinpoint the specific direction they want to go in first. From there, they need to commit to where they’re going, rather than starting the journey in one direction only to decide midway that they’re heading a different way. Whether they commit to rebuilding or commit to contending, Vancouver needs to pick a direction and make sure they don’t stray away from it.

Improve The Home Numbers

It’s no secret that the Canucks have not been a very strong team while playing at home. Their 4–12–1 record at Rogers Arena ranks last in the NHL when it comes to home records. Vancouver ranks 30th in the NHL in goals scored on home ice (44), with only the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers trailing them. Having said that, when playing away from Rogers Arena, the Canucks are tied for the eighth-highest goals-for in the NHL with 64. Their goals-against on home-ice (67) versus away (69) are much closer, though Vancouver has been getting the offensive run support to combat the goals surrendered while on the road.

Interestingly enough, the Canucks have averaged more shots-for on home ice compared to their numbers on the road. On the road, they’ve only avearaged 23.23 shots per game, while at home, they’ve averaged a surprising 30.88. At home, the lowest shot total the Canucks have registered is 20 against the Minnesota Wild on December 6, with 10 of their home games resulting in shot totals above 30. Away from Rogers Arena, Vancouver has recorded 20 shots or less in eight different games, including three 15-shot games. In the new year, the Canucks should hope that their home anomaly doesn’t continue; it’ll give their fans a whole lot more to cheer for if it doesn’t.

Be Strategic With Assets

To give them credit, Vancouver’s current management has acted quickly when they know they could be parting ways with a big asset; trading away Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Bo Horvat, for example. It’s something that the previous regime was somewhat infamous for not doing. Even so, it’s always good to remember to be strategic with the assets Vancouver has. A player that comes to mind in this scenario is someone like Kiefer Sherwood, who has performed excellently for the Canucks but could easily end up pricing himself out of Vancouver with how well he has played. If the opportunity comes up for Vancouver to receive something along the lines of a first-round pick for him, the Canucks need to take that opportunity — even if it comes at the cost of a potential playoff spot.

Get Healthy

Ironically enough, I suggested this resolution for the Canucks last year. The fact that it’s being suggested again isn’t a good thing. For the most part, Vancouver’s injury issues seem to have tapered off compared to October and November, but they’re still missing some pretty big players from their lineup. Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger have yet to return since October 19, while Derek Forbort has been out since October 13. That’s a massive blow to a Canucks penalty kill that hasn’t found very much success this season.

As much as Vancouver would love to get these players back, especially in the case of Chytil, these players need to make sure they’re healthy before coming back into the lineup. At the end of the day, rushing any recovery may only make the injuries worse. Not just that, but the intensity of a condensed schedule may result in different injuries arising as well.

Let The Young Guys Cook

At both the NHL, AHL, and even junior levels, Vancouver’s promising young players have been finding success this season. Tom Willander has surpassed expectations early this season, making his NHL debut and sticking in the lineup long before many believed he would. Linus Karlsson, while a little older, has gotten off to a great start in 2025–26 and is now tied for third on the Canucks in goals scored with nine to his name.

Down in Abbotsford, the AHL Canucks have faced quite a few struggles this season, but this hasn’t come without a couple of positives. Kirill Kudryavtsev and Sawyer Mynio have been strong for Abbotsford this year, coming third (12) and fourth (11) respectively in points for the AHL Canucks. Jonathan Lekkerimäki has bounced back-and-forth from the NHL to AHL but has seemed to find his stride with Abbotsford as of late, scoring six goals and four assists in 10 games. Victor Mancini was also a player that many expected to make the Canucks full-time this year, though he ultimately ended up in Abbotsford and has worked to form his game there.

Fans don’t need to look too far to see stories of success for their junior prospects either. Braeden Cootes has somehow elevated his game even more at the WHL level, scoring 10 goals and 13 assists in 17 games played for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Aleksei Medvedev, who is in his second season with the London Knights of the OHL, has also shown his skills by posting a 2.81 GAA and 13–8–1 record over 22 games. Other players like Riley Patterson, Gabriel Chiarot, and Anthony Romani have also played well with their respective teams throughout the OHL and NCAA.

In 2026, Vancouver should remain vigilant with letting their young players take the time needed to grow at the levels that suit them best. Cootes, for example, played his way to making his NHL debut on October 9, but was ultimately re-assigned and given a chance to continue to grow his game in the WHL. Rather than rush their players to different levels, Vancouver will want to continue allowing these players to develop their game where it suits them best.

