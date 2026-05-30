Canucks Prospect Gabriel Chiarot Will Play For The 2026 Memorial Cup

Gabriel Chiarot is one win away from hoisting the Memorial Cup.
Sunday could be a historic day for Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot. The 19-year-old will be headed to the 2026 Memorial Cup Final, where his Kitchener Rangers will battle the Everett Silvertips. Kitchener earned an automatic bye into the Final as they were a perfect 3-0 in the tournament's round-robin.
Through his first three games of the tournament, Chiarot has scored a goal, recorded two points and fired six shots on net. Initially drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 draft by Vancouver, both of his points in the Memorial Cup came against Everett. During the OHL Playoffs, Chiarot recorded 11 points in 18 games, which included scoring a shorthanded goal in the final game of the post-season.
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