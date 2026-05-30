Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Chatfield & The Hurricanes Advance To The Final Over Montréal

Former Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield and the Carolina Hurricanes have taken down the Montréal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After three Eastern Conference Finals losses through the past seven post-seasons, Carolina has finally advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, taking down the Montréal Canadiens in five games in order to do so. They have made the post-season in every season since 2019. This year, Carolina will take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield, who spent 18 games with Vancouver in 2020–21 and four total seasons with the organization, is looking to win his first Stanley Cup and the Hurricanes’ first since their victory against the Edmonton Oilers in 2006. The defenceman won the AHL’s Calder Cup Championship with the Chicago Wolves in his first season with the Hurricanes organization.
While not often known for his offensive prowess, Chatfield had himself an impressive series against the Canadiens. The defenceman put up two assists in Game 2 against Montréal, also adding one more in Carolina’s Game 4 win. As it stands, Chatfield currently has one goal and four assists in 13 playoff games this year.
The win for Carolina means that, including Chatfield, a total of four former Canucks — three players, one coach — will take part in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. For Vegas, Nic Dowd, Ben Hutton, and head coach John Tortorella will compete for this year’s championship.
2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule:
Game 1: June 2, 5:00 pm PT
Game 2: June 4, 5:00 pm PT
Game 3: June 6, 5:00 pm PT
Game 4: June 9, 5:00 pm PT
*Game 5: June 11, 5:00 pm PT
*Game 6: June 14, 5:00 pm PT
*Game 7: June 17, 5:00 pm PT
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