Former Canucks Defenceman Bieksa Wins Prestigious Canadian Television Award

Former Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa is officially a three-time Canadian Screen Award winner.
Kevin Bieksa is a three-time Canadian Screen Award winner.
The former Vancouver Canucks defenceman-turned broadcaster won his third consecutive Canadian Screen Award for best Sports Analyst on Friday, May 29.
A 10-year veteran of the Canucks organization, Bieksa spent the bulk of his NHL career in Vancouver, during five of which he wore an ‘A’ for the team. While known for many moments throughout his career with the Canucks, his most notable moment came during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he scored ‘the Stanchion goal’ to send Vancouver to the Finals.
Other nominees for this year’s Best Sports Analyst award include Brian Stemmle of CBC Sports Presents, Kia Nurse of Raptors on TSN, and Luke Wilson of SC with Jay Onrait. Blue Jays on Sportsnet’s Dan Shulman also won the award for Best Sports Play-By-Play Announcer, while Hazel Mae was awarded the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism.
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