Former Canucks Defenceman Bieksa Wins Prestigious Canadian Television Award

Nov 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; During a pre-game on ice presentation prior to a game against the Anaheim Ducks the Vancouver Canucks officially mark Kevin Bieska's retirement from the National Hockey League as a member of the club in his return to Rogers Arena, where he signed a one-day contract with the team. Originally selected by the Canucks in the fifth round, 151st overall in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, Bieksa spent parts of 12 seasons playing in the Canucks organization, including 10 at the NHL level from 2005-06 to 2014-15. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports