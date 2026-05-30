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Former Canucks Defenceman Bieksa Wins Prestigious Canadian Television Award

Izzy Cheung
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Former Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa is officially a three-time Canadian Screen Award winner.

Kevin Bieksa is a three-time Canadian Screen Award winner. 

The former Vancouver Canucks defenceman-turned broadcaster won his third consecutive Canadian Screen Award for best Sports Analyst on Friday, May 29. 

Bieksa, who also won in 2024 and 2025, was first nominated for the award back in 2021 but lost out to fellow former hockey player and then-Sportsnet analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall. He was also nominated in 2022, though Toronto Blue Jays analyst Joe Siddall took home the award instead. 

A 10-year veteran of the Canucks organization, Bieksa spent the bulk of his NHL career in Vancouver, during five of which he wore an ‘A’ for the team. While known for many moments throughout his career with the Canucks, his most notable moment came during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he scored ‘the Stanchion goal’ to send Vancouver to the Finals. 

Other nominees for this year’s Best Sports Analyst award include Brian Stemmle of CBC Sports Presents, Kia Nurse of Raptors on TSN, and Luke Wilson of SC with Jay Onrait. Blue Jays on Sportsnet’s Dan Shulman also won the award for Best Sports Play-By-Play Announcer, while Hazel Mae was awarded the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism. 

Nov 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; During a pre-game on ice presentation prior to a game against the Anaheim Ducks the Vancouver Canucks officially mark Kevin Bieska's retirement from the National Hockey League as a member of the club in his return to Rogers Arena, where he signed a one-day contract with the team. Originally selected by the Canucks in the fifth round, 151st overall in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, Bieksa spent parts of 12 seasons playing in the Canucks organization, including 10 at the NHL level from 2005-06 to 2014-15. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY SportsNov 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; During a pre-game on ice presentation prior to a game against the Anaheim Ducks the Vancouver Canucks officially mark Kevin Bieska's retirement from the National Hockey League as a member of the club in his return to Rogers Arena, where he signed a one-day contract with the team. Originally selected by the Canucks in the fifth round, 151st overall in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, Bieksa spent parts of 12 seasons playing in the Canucks organization, including 10 at the NHL level from 2005-06 to 2014-15. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

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