Abbotsford Canucks Forward Ben Berard Headed To The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge, the four teams will participate in a three-on-three, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, three-on-three game.