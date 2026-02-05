Abbotsford Canucks Forward Ben Berard Headed To The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Ben Berard will replace Kirill Kudryavtsev, who is currently injured.
Ben Berard is headed to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. The 26-year-old will serve as the Abbotsford Canucks representative for the event. Berard is replacing defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev, who is currently dealing with an injury and is scheduled to participate in both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10 and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, February 11.
Berard is in his second year with the organization, but spent the majority of last season in the ECHL. In 43 games with Abbotsford this year, he has nine goals and 23 points. Berard will be the fifth player in franchise history to participate in an AHL All-Star Game.
Ben Berard of the Abbotsford Canucks (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge, the four teams will participate in a three-on-three, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, three-on-three game.
