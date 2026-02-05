Canucks Re-Assign Three Players To The AHL During 2026 Olympic Break

Directly after a 5–2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to kick-off the 2026 Winter Olympic break, the Vancouver Canucks re-assigned Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Victor Mancini, and Nikita Tolopilo to the AHL. This will ensure that all three players get some playing time while the NHL goes on break until February 25. Jiří Patera will join Vancouver as a result of these moves.
Lekkerimäki was called-up by Vancouver last week after spending over a month in the AHL. During this period of time with the Abbotsford Canucks, the forward scored seven goals and four assists in 11 games played. Throughout his past five games with Vancouver, Lekkerimäki scored a goal and saw some first-unit power play time.
Mancini has gone up-and-down from the NHL to AHL throughout the past couple of weeks due to injuries on Vancouver’s blueline. He rejoined the Canucks on January 12, skating in four games before being sent back down to Abbotsford. The defenceman played in four games with the AHL Canucks during that span, tallying a goal and an assist, before he was brought back up due to an injury to Zeev Buium. Mancini has two goals and six assists in 24 games in the AHL this season.
Tolopilo has gotten into quite a few games for Vancouver this season, playing in nine total as a result of injuries to Thatcher Demko. He has three wins, three losses, and an overtime loss to his name this season as well as a 3.04 GAA and team-high .910 SV%. He very nearly recorded his first NHL shutout with a 2–0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on January 29; however, since Kevin Lankinen came in and made one save while Tolopilo was being evaluated for concussion protocol, the shutout ultimately belongs to both of them.
While Vancouver will now be on break until their 7:00 pm PT game against the Winnipeg Jets on February 25, the three players sent to Abbotsford could take part in as many as seven games before the NHL resumes. The AHL Canucks will play the San Jose Barracuda on February 6 and 7; the Ontario Reign on February 14, 16, and 18; and the Henderson Silver Knights on February 20 and 21.
