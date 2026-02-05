Canucks Re-Assign Three Players To The AHL During 2026 Olympic Break

Tolopilo has gotten into quite a few games for Vancouver this season, playing in nine total as a result of injuries to Thatcher Demko. He has three wins, three losses, and an overtime loss to his name this season as well as a 3.04 GAA and team-high .910 SV%. He very nearly recorded his first NHL shutout with a 2–0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on January 29; however, since Kevin Lankinen came in and made one save while Tolopilo was being evaluated for concussion protocol, the shutout ultimately belongs to both of them.