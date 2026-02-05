Vancouver And BC’s Hockey Scene Is Well-Represented On Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympic Teams

BC will have more than just the Vancouver Canucks representing the province’s hockey scene at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Six key parts of both Canada’s men’s and women’s teams hail from all over BC, ranging from North Vancouver to Prince George. Here are the six BC-based Canadian hockey players who are vying for gold in Italy.
Two-time Stanley Cup champion and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart is taking part in his first Winter Olympic Games in 2026. Son of former NHLer Paul Reinhart, who played with the Canucks from 1988 to 1990, Sam has represented Canada at the IIHF World Championships (2016, 2019), U20 World Juniors (2014, 2015), and the 4 Nations Faceoff (2025). He currently has 27 goals and 28 assists in 55 games with the Panthers.
Currently enjoying an incredible 81-point season for the San Jose Sharks, it didn’t surprise many when Macklin Celebrini was named to Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympic roster. Celebrini took part in last year’s World Championship for Canada as well as the 2024 U20 World Junior Championship. With Canada having such a deep forward pool, it will be interesting to see where Celebrini slots into the lineup.
The lone BC-based member of the Vancouver Goldeneyes present at this year’s Olympics, Jenn Gardiner is looking to build off a successful performance at the 2025 World Championship. During last year’s tournament, she scored six goals and four assists in seven games played. In 16 games with the Goldeneyes this season, Gardiner has three goals and five assists. She’ll be one of the Goldeneyes’ three first-time Olympians at this year’s games, as Sophie Jaques (Canada) and Nina Jobst-Smith (Germany) will also play. While Jobst-Smith is from North Vancouver, she will represent Germany as she has in past international play.
Aldergrove-local Shea Theodore is in his ninth season with the Vegas Golden Knights and 11th in his entire NHL career. The defenceman has competed internationally for Canada once in each of the IIHF World Championships (2019), U20 World Juniors (2015), and 4 Nations Faceoff (2025), though his time at last year’s tournament was cut short due to injury. Theodore also won his first Stanley Cup with Vegas back in 2023.
A key member of the Colorado Avalanche’s D-core, Devon Toews’ NHL career witnessed a sudden spike when he was traded to Denver from the New York Islanders. The Abbotsford-based defenceman represented Canada for the first time at the 4 Nations Faceoff last February, playing alongside Avalanche defence partner Cale Makar to help seal the win for his country. Throughout 42 games this season, Toews has a goal and 12 assists.
Longtime Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach and bench boss for Canada’s men’s team in February, Jon Cooper will take part in his first Winter Olympic Games with this year’s campaign. Cooper has coached Canada twice throughout his career: at the World Championship in 2017 and the 4 Nations Faceoff in 2025. He also served as an Assistant Coach for Team North America at the 2017 World Cup of Hockey.
February 7:
[W] Canada vs. Switzerland: 12:10 pm PT
February 9:
[W] Canada vs. Czechia: 12:10 pm PT
February 10:
[W] Canada vs. USA: 11:10 am PT
February 12:
[W] Canada vs. Finland: 5:30 am PT
[M] Canada vs. Czechia: 7:40 am PT
February 13:
[M] Canada vs. Switzerland: 12:10 pm PT
February 15:
[M] Canada vs. France: 7:40 am PT
