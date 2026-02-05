Vancouver And BC’s Hockey Scene Is Well-Represented On Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympic Teams

The lone BC-based member of the Vancouver Goldeneyes present at this year’s Olympics, Jenn Gardiner is looking to build off a successful performance at the 2025 World Championship. During last year’s tournament, she scored six goals and four assists in seven games played. In 16 games with the Goldeneyes this season, Gardiner has three goals and five assists. She’ll be one of the Goldeneyes’ three first-time Olympians at this year’s games, as Sophie Jaques (Canada) and Nina Jobst-Smith (Germany) will also play. While Jobst-Smith is from North Vancouver, she will represent Germany as she has in past international play.