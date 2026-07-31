Abbotsford Canucks Make Two Additions To Coaching Staff

“We’re excited to finalize our coaching staff by welcoming Mark and Lucas to the Abbotsford Canucks,” Abbotsford general manager Richard Seeley said in a statement. “Mark brings valuable head coaching experience from the WHL, along with international experience through Hockey Canada. He has a proven track record of developing players and leading competitive teams, and his ability to adapt to different environments will be a tremendous asset to our group. Lucas brings strong ties to the Fraser Valley, great energy, and a keen attention to detail that will complement our staff. We’re confident both will make a positive impact on our organization.”