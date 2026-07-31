Abbotsford Canucks Make Two Additions To Coaching Staff

Mark O'Leary and Lucas Bourdon will join the Abbotsford Canucks as an assistant coach and video coach respectively.
The Abbotsford Canucks have made two additions to their coaching staff heading into the 2026–27 season, naming Mark O’Leary a new assistant coach and Lucas Bourdon as the team’s video coach. This news comes only a couple of weeks after the hiring of new head coach Ryan Papaioannou.
“We’re excited to finalize our coaching staff by welcoming Mark and Lucas to the Abbotsford Canucks,” Abbotsford general manager Richard Seeley said in a statement. “Mark brings valuable head coaching experience from the WHL, along with international experience through Hockey Canada. He has a proven track record of developing players and leading competitive teams, and his ability to adapt to different environments will be a tremendous asset to our group. Lucas brings strong ties to the Fraser Valley, great energy, and a keen attention to detail that will complement our staff. We’re confident both will make a positive impact on our organization.”
O’Leary joins the Canucks organization after spending the past seven seasons as head coach of the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL. He has been with Moose Jaw since the 2012–13 season, serving as an assistant coach for his first seven seasons before being promoted to associate, and later head coach, in 2019–20.
In his time with Moose Jaw, O’Leary coached the Warriors to their first WHL Championship in franchise history in 2024. He departs from Moose Jaw with franchise records in wins (191) and games coached (416).
While only 23, Bourdon has spent the past two seasons as the video coach of the Chilliwack Chiefs in the BCHL, joining the club as part of their staff in 2024–25. He recently spent time as a player in the AJHL, MJHL, and BCHL with the Grand Prairie Storm, Niverville Nighthawks, Powell River Kings, as well as the Chiefs respectively. His most recently playing season came in 2022–23.
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