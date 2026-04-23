Highway One Canucks: The Path From Abbotsford’s Calder Cup To Full-Time NHL Roles In Vancouver

Given the fact that Vancouver is now officially rebuilding, more and more of these younger players will likely see more time in the NHL. Sawyer Mynio had himself a solid rookie season in the AHL, while Riley Patterson scored his first career AHL goal in the four games he spent with the team at the end of this season. The highway-one connection from Abbotsford to Vancouver was prominent this year, though with Vancouver’s emphasis on playing their youth and more young talent on the rise, it’s only bound to get more noticeable.