'Barring A Complete Collapse, It's Going To Be Ryan Johnson': NHL Insider Gives Update On Canucks GM Search

"Barring a complete collapse, it is going to be Ryan Johnson with the Sedins," said Friedman. "And, I am beginning to think that maybe, even though I said the Sedins were going to be taking on a bigger role, I still might have understated it. I just assumed it would be like (John) Chayka/(Mats) Sundin in Toronto, where they are together, but Chayka has the final say. Not so sure that is going to be the case here. I think it's possible that the Sedins could be above Johnson on the food chain. We'll find out for sure. They are taking a much bigger role. But Ryan Johnson was offered the job, and just looking back over the last day. I did have someone who said to me this afternoon that they think that Johnson was offered the job over 24 hours ago. I think they have been working through it and how it's all going to work. But I think that most of yesterday, he was kind of in position where they knew it was going to be him."