'Barring A Complete Collapse, It's Going To Be Ryan Johnson': NHL Insider Gives Update On Canucks GM Search

It appears Ryan Johnson will be the next GM of the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks search for a new general manager appears to be coming to an end. A new report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has current Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson taking over the job. Friedman shared his thoughts on the situation Tuesday afternoon during an episode of Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer.
"Barring a complete collapse, it is going to be Ryan Johnson with the Sedins," said Friedman. "And, I am beginning to think that maybe, even though I said the Sedins were going to be taking on a bigger role, I still might have understated it. I just assumed it would be like (John) Chayka/(Mats) Sundin in Toronto, where they are together, but Chayka has the final say. Not so sure that is going to be the case here. I think it's possible that the Sedins could be above Johnson on the food chain. We'll find out for sure. They are taking a much bigger role. But Ryan Johnson was offered the job, and just looking back over the last day. I did have someone who said to me this afternoon that they think that Johnson was offered the job over 24 hours ago. I think they have been working through it and how it's all going to work. But I think that most of yesterday, he was kind of in position where they knew it was going to be him."
Johnson has spent over a decade in the Canucks front office. He has been an AGM for the past two seasons and has been the GM of Vancouver's AHL team since 2017. Under his guidance, the Abbotsford Canucks won the Calder Cup in 2025 and helped develop NHL regulars like Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson, Elias Pettersson and Aatu Räty.
As for Daniel and Henrik Sedin, it is unclear what their titles will be next season. Both served as development coaches this past year. The Sedins and Johnson played two seasons together with the Canucks from 2008-10.
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