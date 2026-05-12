Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Ben MacBeath

A deep dive into Calgary Hitmen defenceman Ben MacBeath.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Calgary Hitmen defenceman Ben MacBeath, who Vancouver could select 41st overall.
MacBeath had an impressive rookie season in the WHL. The 18-year-old recorded 51 points in 67 games, which ranked fourth on the Hitmen. Listed at 6'2", 188 pounds, MacBeath has excelled at every level, as before he joined the WHL, he was part of the BCHL All-Rookie Team for the 2024-25 campaign.
MacBeath has plenty of experience playing in BC. His BCHL days were with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, while before that, he played at the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford. MacBeath was also originally drafted by the Kelowna Rockets, but was traded before playing a game.
After Calgary was eliminated from the WHL playoffs, MacBeath joined Canada for the 2026 U18s. The left-shot defenceman played in five games, but did not record a point. MacBeath played over 15 minutes in each game, with his highest time on ice total coming against Finland at 21:04.
MacBeath is best described as a solid two-way defender who impacts the game at both ends of the ice. He can win puck battles along the wall and deliver breakout passes to kickstart the transition game. MacBeath is also strong in front of his own net, as he can tie up the opposition's stick and move players who are impeding his goaltender's vision.
Over on the offensive side, MacBeath's strongest asset is his playmaking ability. He is always moving, which can pull whichever player is checking him out of position. MacBeath can also contribute to the man advantage, as he finished the year with 23 power play assists.
Another area of MacBeath's game that stands out when watching him is his skating. He has decent speed, which allows him to keep up with attacking players when defending against the rush. Overall, MacBeath's mobility is an asset that should help him transition to the pro level.
As of writing, MacBeath is set to join the University of Denver next season. The Pioneers are building a strong class for the 2026-27 campaign, which includes Blake Fiddler, Ryan Lin and Ryan Miller. Playing in the NCAA should help MacBeath, as it will give him the opportunity to learn how to defend against stronger and older competition.
While it may take some time, MacBeath is the type of prospect who could have an impact at the pro level. As mentioned, he is a well-rounded player and has shown he can be relied upon at both ends of the ice. If MacBeath can continue to develop his game, he could become a third-pair defenceman in the NHL.
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