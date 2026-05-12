Canucks Prospect Daimon Gardner Transfers To New NCAA School Ahead Of The 2026-27 Season
Gardner spent last season at St. Cloud State University.
Daimon Gardner will have a new home for the 2026-27 season. The Vancouver Canucks prospect entered the NCAA transfer portal this year and will be headed to Minnesota State University. Gardner spent last season with St. Cloud State University, where he recorded four points in 26 games.
Minnesota State University will be Gardner's third NCAA school. Listed at 6'4", 205 lbs, the left-shot center played at Clarkson University in 2023-24 before spending the last two seasons with St. Cloud State University. Over his NCAA career, Gardner has played 87 games and recorded 24 points.
Gardner was drafted by the Canucks 112th overall in 2022. He is headed to a program that went 22-11-7 last year. The Mavericks qualified for the NCAA tournament last season, but fell 2-1 in overtime to Western Michigan in the first round.
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