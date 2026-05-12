Ryan Johnson Reportedly In Consideration For Canucks’ Head Of Hockey Operations Role

The Canucks' search for a revised management team appears to be nearing its conclusion.
After weeks on end of searching, it appears the Vancouver Canucks have finally made some decisions on the structure of their front-office staff. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has reported that Ryan Johnson, current Canucks Assistant General Manager and GM of the Abbotsford Canucks, is being considered for Vancouver’s role of Head of Hockey Operations.
Johnson has been with the Canucks organization since the 2013–14 season, during which he served as a development coach. He became the General Manager of their AHL-affiliate, the Utica Comets, in 2017–18, and has continued in this role with Abbotsford. He appeared as a high favourite for the open GM role due to his familiarity with the organization as well as the endorsement given to him by current President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford.
If Johnson does ultimately end up taking on a role as the Canucks’ new Head of Hockey Operations, he’s expected to join a management group that currently includes Daniel and Henrik Sedin — though the twins’ roles have not officially been named yet. The final two candidates for the Canucks' open GM role were reported to be Johnson and Boston Bruins AGM Evan Gold.
The Canucks are expected to officially name their new front-office staff some time this week.
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