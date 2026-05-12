Ryan Johnson Reportedly In Consideration For Canucks’ Head Of Hockey Operations Role

Johnson has been with the Canucks organization since the 2013–14 season, during which he served as a development coach. He became the General Manager of their AHL-affiliate, the Utica Comets, in 2017–18, and has continued in this role with Abbotsford. He appeared as a high favourite for the open GM role due to his familiarity with the organization as well as the endorsement given to him by current President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford.