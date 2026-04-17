Breaking News: Vancouver Canucks Fire General Manager Patrik Allvin

In a press release, President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, wrote, "I would like to thank Patrik for all his hard work over the past four seasons. Under his guidance we have accumulated a lot of good young talent, and he has helped us lay the foundation of our rebuild. This season was disappointing for everyone in the organization, and we understand how frustrating it was for those who care about the team. Moving forward our goal will be to continue to bring in younger players who can grow together with our current group and form our next competitive core."