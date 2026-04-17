Breaking News: Vancouver Canucks Fire General Manager Patrik Allvin

The Vancouver Canucks have fired General Manager Patrik Allvin.
Less than 24 hours after their 2025-26 season came to a close, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they have fired General Manager Patrik Allvin. The 51-year-old has been on the job since January 26, 2022 and was the first Swedish GM in NHL history. The firing was first reported by Thomas Rose of the Swedish site Aftonbladet, who posted an article just a few hours after Vancouver's final regular-season game.
In a press release, President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, wrote, "I would like to thank Patrik for all his hard work over the past four seasons. Under his guidance we have accumulated a lot of good young talent, and he has helped us lay the foundation of our rebuild. This season was disappointing for everyone in the organization, and we understand how frustrating it was for those who care about the team. Moving forward our goal will be to continue to bring in younger players who can grow together with our current group and form our next competitive core."
The Canucks played 368 regular-season games while Allvin was GM. During his tenure, Vancouver posted a 173-150-45 record. As for the playoffs, the Canuck qualified only once, which happened in 2024.
As for the 2025-26 season, it did not go the way Vancouver hoped for. The Canucks finished last in the NHL and set the franchise record for fewest home wins. Allvin also made some significant moves this year, which included trading players like Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers and Conor Garland.
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