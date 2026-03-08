Former Vancouver Canucks Forward Alex Burrows Has Number Retired

Friday was a historic day for former Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Burrows. The now 44-year-old had his number retired by his old junior team, the Cataractes de Shawinigan. Burrows' number 41 will now hang in the rafters at the Centre Gervais Auto alongside a few others including notable former NHLers Patrick Lalime and Marc-André Bergeron.
Burrows played in the QMJHL for two years. He recorded 30 points in 63 games during his rookie season in 2000-01 before hitting the 70-point mark in 64 games back in 2000-01. Burrows also played 20 playoff games for the Cataractes in which he scored 11 goals and recorded 22 points.
After leaving the QMJHL, Burrows worked his way up from the ECHL to the NHL. He made his debut with the Canucks during the 2005-06 season, where he recorded 12 points in 43 games. By the end of his career, Burrows had played 822 regular-season games with Vancouver and was a major part of the Canucks run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
Burrows is currently listed as a development coach for the Montréal Canadiens. He has also spent time behind the bench for the Canadiens as an assiatant coach in recent years. On December 3, 2019, Burrows was inducted into Vancouver's Ring of Honour.
