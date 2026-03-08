5 Former Canucks Who Were Traded At The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, the Vancouver Canucks made a total of five moves. Outside of the organization, five of their former players found themselves on the move.
Jason Dickinson
When the Canucks offloaded Jason Dickinson’s contract to the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2022, they couldn’t have anticipated the fact that the forward would net Chicago a first-round pick four years later. Shipped to the Edmonton Oilers alongside Colton Dach, Dickinson ended up fetching the Blackhawks Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Chicago will retain 50% of Dickinson’s $4.25M AAV deal.
Since parting ways with the Canucks, Dickinson has found some success with the Blackhawks as a middle to bottom-six forward, though he did play as their top-line centre at one point in time. The centre’s most impressive season came in 2023–24, when he scored a career-high 22 goals and finished the season with 35 points. With Curtis Lazar sidelined long-term for the Oilers, Dickinson will provide Edmonton with extra depth down the middle.
Nic Dowd
After eight seasons with the Washington Capitals, former Canuck Nic Dowd is now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. Dowd managed to net the Capitals a pretty sizable package, with Washington acquiring goaltender Jesper Vikman, a second-round pick in 2029, and a third-round pick in 2028.
Dowd was only a Canuck for 40 games in 2017–18, during which he scored three goals. Vancouver acquired him in exchange for goaltender Jordan Subban back in 2017, though after that season, Dowd chose to sign with the Capitals in free-agency. Since joining Washington, Dowd has consistently put up 20+ points in all seasons except 2019–20 and 2020–21, both of which were shortened due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Luke Schenn
Schenn is a player that pretty much encapsulates the concept of an NHL journeyman. He has been traded a total of seven times in his NHL career and, once he dresses for the Buffalo Sabres, will have played on 10 different teams. In the trade that sent him to the Sabres this year, it was himself and Logan Stanley who were sent to Buffalo in exchange for Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.
A solid veteran depth defenceman, Schenn played with the Canucks on two separate occasions — for 18 games in 2018–19 and 121 games through 2021 to 2023. Despite playing in less than 20 games for Vancouver during his first stint, Schenn made an impression on fans based on his demeanour and willingness to make big hits. Vancouver parted ways with the defenceman for the second time when they traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. This pick was ultimately used to select defenceman Sawyer Mynio.
Derrick Pouliot
A member of the Canucks for two seasons, Pouliot has played for the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks, and Dallas Stars since moving on from Vancouver. He was traded to the Blackhawks on trade deadline day in exchange for forward Aidan Thompson.
In his time with the Canucks, Pouliot scored six goals and 28 assists in 133 games played. He spent the entirety of the 2024–25 and 2025–26 seasons in the AHL, putting up seven goals and 46 assists in 70 games with the Syracuse Crunch and two goals and 26 assists in 52 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack respectively.
Tanner Pearson
Pearson was involved in the fourth trade of his NHL career on Friday, as he was flipped to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2026 seventh-round pick after spending 52 games with the Winnipeg Jets. Prior to that move, the last time Pearson was traded was when Vancouver sent him and a 2025 third-round pick to the Montréal Canadiens for goaltender Casey DeSmith in September of 2023.
A Canuck for a total of 221 games, Pearson was first acquired by Vancouver back in February of 2019 in exchange for Erik Gudbranson. In his first full season with Vancouver, he scored 21 goals and 24 assists for a career-high 45 points in 69 games. While he did put up 34 points in 2021–22, Pearson has yet to repeat a similar offensive output.
