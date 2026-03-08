5 Former Canucks Who Were Traded At The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Schenn is a player that pretty much encapsulates the concept of an NHL journeyman. He has been traded a total of seven times in his NHL career and, once he dresses for the Buffalo Sabres, will have played on 10 different teams. In the trade that sent him to the Sabres this year, it was himself and Logan Stanley who were sent to Buffalo in exchange for Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.