Candidates To Replace Manny Malhotra As Head Coach Of The Abbotsford Canucks

Who will replace Manny Malhotra as the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks?
The Abbotsford Canucks are looking for a new head coach. With Manny Malhotra stepping up to coach in Vancouver, a prominent spot has now opened for the Abbotsford bench. The franchise is looking into different candidates to fill the leadership role.
Manny Malhotra led the team to their first championship in franchise history in only his first year coaching. His leadership and passion were the motors that drove every player to play their best, come together as a team, and lift the cup.
During the 2025-26 season, the AHL Canucks were looking to defend the championship but fell to ninth place in the Pacific Division. With Malhotra joining the NHL team, Abbotsford must search for a head coach who will not only concentrate on developing players but also focus on teamwork, leadership and passion.
If the Canucks were to look internally, one possible candidate is Jordan Smith, who is the team's current assistant coach. He joined the organization in 2025 from the St. Louis Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. He led Abbotsford to the championship alongside Malhotra. Given Smith already knows the prospects, organization, and team philosophy, he has the tools to continue guiding the team.
Another internal hire could be Harry Mahesh. He joined the organization in 2024, alongside Malhotra. He spent the 2023-24 season as a Coaching Development Associate for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. His expertise and knowledge of the group are beneficial, especially in the short term. Mahesh is knowledgeable about development, which is one of the core principles of any AHL team.
Externally, Abbotsford may look into Nolan Baumgarter. He currently works as an assistant coach for the Ottawa Senators. His history with the Canucks organization is extensive. He was signed as a free agent by Vancouver in 2002 and played four seasons, split between 2002-03 and 2008 to 2012. He retired with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL and returned to the organization as an assistant coach. He was behind the bench between 2017 to 2021, giving him experience with player development. Baumgertner knows the ins and outs of both the NHL and the AHL, which could make him a good fit for the head coach position.
Vancouver has also reportedly been interested in adding Jessica Campbell to the organization. Campbell became the first female coach behind the NHL bench in 2024. She was behind the bench with the Seattle Kraken for two seasons before announcing she was leaving after her contract expired. She has experience in assisting the AHL’s Coachella Valley Thunderbirds and would bring a fresh perspective to the Abbotsford bench.
Ultimately, the organization should be casting a wide net to find the perfect candidate. Whoever leads the team’s bench must be someone who understands the importance of developing players while maintaining team morale and igniting passion. Whoever steps in next must have a winning mentality that will push the team to achieve great things.
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