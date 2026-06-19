Candidates To Replace Manny Malhotra As Head Coach Of The Abbotsford Canucks

Externally, Abbotsford may look into Nolan Baumgarter. He currently works as an assistant coach for the Ottawa Senators. His history with the Canucks organization is extensive. He was signed as a free agent by Vancouver in 2002 and played four seasons, split between 2002-03 and 2008 to 2012. He retired with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL and returned to the organization as an assistant coach. He was behind the bench between 2017 to 2021, giving him experience with player development. Baumgertner knows the ins and outs of both the NHL and the AHL, which could make him a good fit for the head coach position.